Share
News

Biden's Media Request Caught on Hot Mic Before Sudden End to Event with World Leaders

 By Kate Anderson  August 18, 2023 at 9:29am
Share

President Joe Biden was caught on the hot mic Friday during a panel with world leaders from South Korea and Japan asking the press to leave, according to a recording of the summit.

The president was meeting with President Yoon Suk Yeol of the Republic of Korea and Prime Minister Kishida Fumio of Japan at Camp David in Maryland on Friday to discuss security concerns in the Pacific, The Associated Press reported.

At the end of the televised panel, the president signaled that he wanted the reporters to leave before turning to smile at the crowd, according to a White House video of the event.



“Politely ask the press to leave,” Biden said to someone off-camera before the White House recording of the event abruptly ended.

Trending:
Biden's Lie About Pittsburgh 'Bridge Collapse' Draws Backlash, But Says the Worst About the Democratic Party

The comment raised eyebrows on social media.

Related:
Federal Judges Overturn GOP Voting Laws, Cause Massive Overhaul to Election Policy in Red States

The three countries are looking to create a trilateral relationship with growing security concerns about China’s activities in the area.

However, the administration was still discussing whether to mention China at all during the summit after both Beijing and North Korea objected strongly to the meeting.

The White House did not immediately respond to the Daily Caller News Foundation’s request for comment.

All content created by the Daily Caller News Foundation, an independent and nonpartisan newswire service, is available without charge to any legitimate news publisher that can provide a large audience. All republished articles must include our logo, our reporter’s byline and their DCNF affiliation.

For any questions about our guidelines or partnering with us, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , , , , , , ,
Share
Kate Anderson
Founded by Tucker Carlson, a 25-year veteran of print and broadcast media, and Neil Patel, former chief policy adviser to Vice President Dick Cheney, The Daily Caller News Foundation is a 501(c)(3) non-profit providing original investigative reporting from a team of professional reporters that operates for the public benefit. Photo credit: @DailyCaller on Twitter




Biden's Media Request Caught on Hot Mic Before Sudden End to Event with World Leaders
US Border Patrol Agents Come Under Gunfire While Apprehending Migrants
Watchdogs Call for Key Biden Administration Official to Resign Over 'Litany of Abuses of Public Trust'
Ousted President Now Facing Death Penalty
'Smear Parents': Parental Rights Advocates Sound The Alarm As Bill Targeting Parents Moves Through Legislature
See more...

Conversation