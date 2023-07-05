Biden's Military Can't Tell Difference Between Sexes - Or Between Itself and Russia, July 4th Tweet Proves

On July 4th, the U.S. Pacific Fleet demonstrated it can’t tell the difference between itself and Russia, which is fitting for a military that can no longer tell the difference between a man and a woman.

On Tuesday, the Pacific Fleet tweeted a photo of a serviceman saluting a warship and airplane in silhouettes. “Happy 4th of July,” the graphic read.

“Happy Independence Day!” the caption read, followed by an American flag emoji and a few hashtags:

Slight issue: Those are not planes made by American companies or flown by the Navy. Nor is that a U.S. warship.

They’re all Russian.

As U.K. military-centric outlet Forces Network noted, the ship is a Kashin-class Russian destroyer and the silhouetted planes are Russian-made Su-27 Flanker fighter jets.

In a now deleted Tweet the US Pacific fleet wished everyone a Happy Independence Day with a cool graphic featuring Su-27 fighters and a silhouette of a Russian ship against a sunset. pic.twitter.com/nfzjl2BdIW — DD Geopolitics (@DD_Geopolitics) July 4, 2023

The Pacific Fleet didn’t directly apologize on Twitter, but it did delete the tweet itself — and a more suitably American graphic was used in a subsequent tweet:

Happy Independence Day! Celebrating life, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness for 247 years, and those who stand to protect. 🇺🇸#IndependenceDay #4thofJuly #USNavy pic.twitter.com/9hTMqmKJCc — U.S. Pacific Fleet (@USPacificFleet) July 4, 2023

But then again, what’s the big deal? For July 4, the Pacific Fleet “identified” as Russian. The Navy already has a “drag ambassador,” after all — Joshua Kelley, who also identifies as the female-presenting performer “Harpy Daniels.”

Why hiring a drag queen ‘Harpy Daniels’ who is an active duty sailor to participate in a pilot program aimed at targeting a wider array of potential recruits through digital platforms wasn’t helpful with military recruitment? pic.twitter.com/o00x5SYiVc — I Meme Therefore I Am 🇺🇸 (@ImMeme0) July 2, 2023

The Department of Defense also used the Independence Day weekend to highlight the story of Army Maj. Rachel Jones, a male who identifies as female; the DOD’s Twitter account highlights a story about him that said “living authentically” saved his life:

.@USArmy Maj. Rachel Jones found solace after coming out as a transgender female. Her journey from battling depression & suicidal thoughts to embracing authenticity inspires us all. #WhyWeServe https://t.co/9llx7skuC3 — Department of Defense 🇺🇸 (@DeptofDefense) July 2, 2023

This Independence Day weekend, the Department of Defense honored “she/her” Major “Rachel” Jones https://t.co/csLl6RHPGm — Not the Bee (@Not_the_Bee) July 3, 2023

We even have the first four-star commissioned officer in the military thanks to President Joe Biden’s administration: Dr. Rachel Levine, an admiral in the United States Public Health Service Commissioned Corps.

So, sure, we may be involved in what amounts to a proxy war with Russia in Ukraine. Su-27s and Kashin-class Russian destroyers aren’t going to be a welcome sight to NATO-backed forces anywhere near the Crimean Peninsula.

But what’s wrong as identifying with your diametrical opposite? The military has embraced the concept after all, with gender. A clueless graphic artist was just taking the whole thing one step further.

