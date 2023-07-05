Share
The USS Dwight D. Eisenhower, a Nimitz class nuclear powered air craft carrier, visits Halifax Harbour in Nova Scotia, Canada. (shaunl / Getty Images)

Biden's Military Can't Tell Difference Between Sexes - Or Between Itself and Russia, July 4th Tweet Proves

 By C. Douglas Golden  July 5, 2023 at 7:41am
On July 4th, the U.S. Pacific Fleet demonstrated it can’t tell the difference between itself and Russia, which is fitting for a military that can no longer tell the difference between a man and a woman.

On Tuesday, the Pacific Fleet tweeted a photo of a serviceman saluting a warship and airplane in silhouettes. “Happy 4th of July,” the graphic read.

“Happy Independence Day!” the caption read, followed by an American flag emoji and a few hashtags:

Slight issue: Those are not planes made by American companies or flown by the Navy. Nor is that a U.S. warship.

They’re all Russian.

As U.K. military-centric outlet Forces Network noted, the ship is a Kashin-class Russian destroyer and the silhouetted planes are Russian-made Su-27 Flanker fighter jets.

The Pacific Fleet didn’t directly apologize on Twitter, but it did delete the tweet itself — and a more suitably American graphic was used in a subsequent tweet:

But then again, what’s the big deal? For July 4, the Pacific Fleet “identified” as Russian. The Navy already has a “drag ambassador,” after all — Joshua Kelley, who also identifies as the female-presenting performer “Harpy Daniels.”

The Department of Defense also used the Independence Day weekend to highlight the story of Army Maj. Rachel Jones, a male who identifies as female; the DOD’s Twitter account highlights a story about him that said “living authentically” saved his life:

We even have the first four-star commissioned officer in the military thanks to President Joe Biden’s administration: Dr. Rachel Levine, an admiral in the United States Public Health Service Commissioned Corps.

Has Joe Biden's military gone woke?

So, sure, we may be involved in what amounts to a proxy war with Russia in Ukraine. Su-27s and Kashin-class Russian destroyers aren’t going to be a welcome sight to NATO-backed forces anywhere near the Crimean Peninsula.

But what’s wrong as identifying with your diametrical opposite? The military has embraced the concept after all, with gender. A clueless graphic artist was just taking the whole thing one step further.

Tags:
C. Douglas Golden
Contributor, Commentary
C. Douglas Golden is a writer who splits his time between the United States and Southeast Asia. Specializing in political commentary and world affairs, he's written for Conservative Tribune and The Western Journal since 2014.
Birthplace
Morristown, New Jersey
Education
Catholic University of America
Languages Spoken
English, Spanish
Topics of Expertise
American Politics, World Politics, Culture




Conversation