Biden's National Park Service Denies Request for 4th of July Fireworks Over Mount Rushmore

By Jack Davis
Published March 14, 2021 at 8:27am
The National Park Service will not allow South Dakota to reprise its thunderous Independence Day fireworks show at Mount Rushmore in a response that is being attacked as pure Biden-era politics.

The park service is “unable to grant a request to have fireworks at the Memorial,” Regional Director Herbert Frost wrote to South Dakota’s tourism department, according to The Hill.

“Potential risks to the park itself and to the health and safety of employees and visitors associated with the fireworks demonstration continue to be a concern and are still being evaluated as a result of the 2020 event,” Frost wrote.

Fireworks at the landmark had been stopped since 2009 due to wildfire risks before last year’s extravaganza, which included an appearance by former President Donald Trump.

The Biden administration’s decision was panned by South Dakota Republicans.

Rep. Dusty Johnson, the state’s only member of the House, and Republican Sens. John Thune and Mike Rounds called the decision politics as usual under Biden.

“Let’s be clear, this decision is political, not evidence-based,” they said in a statement, according to KELO-AM.

“President Biden just said himself that Americans can safely gather by July 4 — what’s changed in a day? Last year millions watched the celebration in awe, and it’s a shame the administration is denying Americans that opportunity this year.”

Frost, however, said that the wishes of Native Americans should come first.

“In addition, the park’s many tribal partners expressly oppose fireworks at the Memorial,” he wrote.

Frost also indicated that in spite of recent comments from President Joe Biden that some sort of return to normal should be possible by July Fourth, “[t]hese factors, compiled with the COVID-19 pandemic, do not allow a safe and responsible fireworks display to be held at this site.”

Is the Biden administration against everything good?

Frost claimed that it was “only prudent to make plans based on the best available science and public health guidance available today.”

South Dakota’s response was not one of giving in to federal whims.

Ian Fury, a spokesman for Republican South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem, said Noem “is going to do everything in her ability to ensure that we can celebrate America’s birthday with fireworks at Mount Rushmore.”

Noting Biden’s own words about returning to normal, Fury said that “The best place in America to hold such a special celebration would be Mount Rushmore, fireworks included.”

Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
Location
New York City
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Foreign Policy, Military & Defense Issues







