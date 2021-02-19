A new immigration bill pushed for by President Joe Biden would provide amnesty for illegal immigrants who have already been deported by United States law enforcement.

The bill, introduced to Congress by Democratic Sen. Bob Menendez of New Jersey, reportedly offers amnesty to illegal immigrants who had been deported under former President Donald Trump from January 2017 onward, according to Breitbart.

It would also provide amnesty for the estimated 11 million illegal immigrants already living in the U.S.

The Department of Homeland Security will reportedly issue waivers for deported illegal immigrants who have not been charged with felonies or three misdemeanors so that they can return to the states.

According to an Immigration and Customs Enforcement report from fiscal year 2019, ICE alone deported 117,000 people who hadn’t been convicted of crimes. Under Biden’s new plan, these immigrants would be eligible for amnesty.

TRENDING: Trump Goes After Biden: 'Either Not Telling the Truth or Mentally Gone'

The simple fact of the matter is that this bill is another spit in the face of not only everyday Americans but also immigrants who came to the United States and worked for U.S. citizenship legally.

According to DHS’ 2019 Yearbook of Immigration Statistics, in 2019 alone the United States admitted 1,031,765 legal immigrants. Put simply, Biden is telling over a million legal immigrants one thing: Your work doesn’t mean anything.

The plan would also flood the labor market.

Hundreds of thousands of immigrants, previously unable to work due to a lack of citizenship, would be provided with a path to citizenship.

Do you support amnesty for illegal immigrants? Yes No Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 1% (3 Votes) 99% (452 Votes)

At a time when millions of Americans are still experiencing the economic havoc that COVID-19 wrought, the absolute last thing lawmakers need to be focused on is giving those convicted of crimes a second chance.

Thankfully, Senate Republicans are pushing against this absurd bill.

Republican Sen. Tom Cotton of Arkansas released a statement the same day the bill was introduced, saying, “This immigration plan is a disaster.

“It would devastate our economy by flooding our workforce with millions of new workers during a pandemic. And it does nothing to secure our borders, yet grants mass amnesty, welfare benefits — even voting rights — to over 11 million people who came here illegally. It’s a nonstarter.”

Republican Sen. Mike Braun of Indiana also released a statement: “During my campaign I promised to secure our southern border, and we made tremendous success with the previous administration.

RELATED: Biden Forces Out Prosecutor Investigating Powerful Democrats

“I am disappointed with President Biden’s executive orders to undo the ‘America First’ immigration agenda. Between halting construction of the wall on our southern border and a partisan immigration proposal that offers American citizenship to illegal immigrants, it’s clear Joe Biden is not serious about fixing our broken immigration system that rewards illegal behavior.”

It’s disgusting that Biden and Senate Democrats would so effortlessly stomp on the work of millions of men and women for no other reason than to prove their “wokeness,” but the current administration is committed to proving its worth to the radical left.

All that can be done now is to hope that Senate Republicans can convince some of their Democratic colleagues to vote against this abominable bill.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.