News
President Joe Biden participates in a conference call in the Eisenhower Executive Office Building on Friday in Washington, D.C.
President Joe Biden participates in a conference call in the Eisenhower Executive Office Building on Friday in Washington, D.C. (Al Drago / Getty Images)

Biden's New Security Deal Leads to Snubbing from France with Cancellation of Commemorative Event

 By Andrew Trunsky  September 17, 2021 at 8:08am
French officials in Washington are so angry over a new security deal between the U.S., U.K. and Australia that they canceled a gala set for Friday at their embassy in D.C.

The New York Times reported that the event was supposed to commemorate the 240th anniversary of a Revolutionary War battle between French and British forces.

The frustration arose because the new security deal canceled a long-standing submarine contract between France and Australia, replacing it with the new trilateral agreement.

“It was a stab in the back,” French Minister of Foreign Affairs Jean-Yves Le Drain told Franceinfo on Thursday.

“We had established a relationship of trust with Australia. This trust has been betrayed.”

Republicans Call on Biden Administration to Investigate World Bank After Probe Uncovers Organization's Stunning China Ties

The new agreement, unveiled Wednesday by President Joe Biden, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison, enables the U.S. and U.K. to help Australia acquire nuclear-powered submarines to better counter China’s growing military presence in the region.

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken told reporters on Thursday that American officials had spoken to their French counterparts ahead of the announcement.

“I’ll leave it to our Australian partners to describe why they sought this new technology,” Blinken said at a news conference.

“But as the president said and I want to emphasize again, we cooperate incredibly closely with France on many shared priorities in the Indo-Pacific but also around the world.”

Content created by the Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of the DCNF’s original content, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.

A version of this article appeared on the Daily Caller News Foundation website.

Truth and Accuracy

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Andrew Trunsky
Founded by Tucker Carlson, a 25-year veteran of print and broadcast media, and Neil Patel, former chief policy adviser to Vice President Dick Cheney, The Daily Caller News Foundation is a 501(c)(3) non-profit providing original investigative reporting from a team of professional reporters that operates for the public benefit.




Conversation