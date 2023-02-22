Biden's Night on the Town Crashed by Anti-War Protester Just Before He Made Secret Trip to Ukraine

A protester opposed to the Russia-Ukraine war filmed herself crashing a Washington, D.C., restaurant where President Joe Biden was having dinner on Saturday night.

The protest came days before Biden’s trip to Ukraine, which was not announced in advance.

“President Biden, I hate to bother you. We need to end this war in Ukraine. We need to push through negotiations,” the protester said in a video posted by the anti-war group Codepink.

“I hate to bother you, but people are dying,” she said.

The protester also wanted action on Cuba.

“Please take Cuba off the state sponsor of terror list,” she said as a restaurant employee asked her to leave.

“I hate to bother you. I’ll happily leave, but I hope that we push for peace talks and negotiations and take Cuba off the state-sanctioned terrorist list,” the activist said.

The call for an end to the war in Ukraine has been echoed by some Republicans.

Earlier this month, Republican Rep. Matt Gaetz of Florida introduced a resolution to end American aid to Ukraine, according to Fox News.

Gaetz’s “Ukraine Fatigue Resolution” calls for the U.S. to “end its military and financial aid to Ukraine and urges all combatants to reach a peace agreement.”

The resolution says the U.S. has spent over $110 billion on the war since it began a year ago.

Ten Republicans, including Reps. Andy Biggs and Paul Gosar of Arizona, Lauren Boebert of Colorado, Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia and Thomas Massie of Kentucky signed on as co-sponsors.

We must halt Ukraine war funding. The Biden Administration is dragging us into major war rather than seeking diplomatic solutions. pic.twitter.com/hR2NKiTbM3 — Rep Andy Biggs (@RepAndyBiggsAZ) February 21, 2023

As the war grinds on with no end in sight, Republicans are divided over which course to choose.

Republican Sen. Chuck Grassley of Iowa said in a statement last week that the U.S. cannot give in to Russia and that it needs to “stand up to [Russian President Vladimir Putin] to prevent future aggression, and the death and suffering it causes.”

Grassley said America has two options.

“We could sit on the sidelines and watch Ukraine get slowly crushed, which would embolden Putin and open the possibility that he would eventually attack one of our allies. Or, we can support Ukraine’s victory and independence.”

“Backing a Ukrainian victory comes with costs and risks. But, the risks and costs of not stopping Putin now will be much higher. That makes repelling Russia’s invasion of its sovereign neighbor in the U.S. national interest,” he wrote.

