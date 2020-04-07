Biden's Offer To Help with Coronavirus Fight Makes Governor's Job 'Really Difficult': Report

Former Vice President Joe Biden’s campaign sent emails to state leaders with an offer to connect them with resources they need to fight the coronavirus pandemic, but the endeavor might just get in the way of progress, according to a new report.

The New York Post obtained the Sunday email in which the Democratic presidential front-runner’s political chief of staff, Stacy Eichner, told state officials that a “significant number of offers” had come in from organizations and people who want to offer resources to the states.

“In this moment of national emergency, we are eager to connect those offering help with those in need of it,” Eichner wrote.

“We would like to provide these individuals and organizations with a way to reach your offices directly.”

However, the Biden campaign’s offer to help is making at least one governor’s job “really difficult” as it tries to go around the Trump administration.

“It actually makes our job harder,” a senior adviser for the governor’s office told the Post.

“We have a process in place for deploying and acquiring resources, as well as engaging in missions. Having a group operating outside of that process complicates things and smells of cronyism.”

He added, “It also begs the question of why aren’t these companies working with the feds directly, or if they are, why are they holding back needed resources for political reasons?”

At least two states, South Dakota and Georgia, said the Republican governor’s offices in their states did not receive an email from the Biden campaign.

A Biden spokeswoman said the email was sent to all 50 states and Puerto Rico but would not expand on the kinds of organizations offering help or say whether they were already coordinating with the federal government.

“It’s an effort to direct our base of support that wants to help out those in need to put them directly in touch with the people who can use that help,” a Biden aide told ABC News.

“It’s an ongoing effort. We hope to continue to be as helpful as we can.”

Biden has repeatedly told the media he is willing to talk to the president about his coronavirus response. Trump tweeted Monday that the phone call still hadn’t happened.

Joe Biden wanted the date for the Democrat National Convention moved to a later time period. Now he wants a “Virtual” Convention, one where he doesn’t have to show up. Gee, I wonder why? Also, what ever happened to that phone call he told the Fake News he wanted to make to me? — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 6, 2020

However, a call was made hours after the president’s Monday tweet, and Biden’s campaign said the two likely rivals in the November election had spoken about the pandemic, according to CNBC.

“All I can do is offer the president the things that we prepared, not the same exact thing, but give him my view of what the lessons learned and what I think we should be doing,” Biden told NBC News.

“And I’m not here to criticize him, I’m here to try to promote more rapid response to the things that have to be acted on. But I’m ready to do that.”

Trump confirmed that they had a “very good talk,” but they had agreed not to talk about what was specifically discussed.

