Biden administration officials revealed on Friday that they extended Temporary Protected Status to almost 1 million individuals from El Salvador, Sudan, Ukraine, and Venezuela.

The policy protects certain nationals from those countries from potential deportation and allows them to renew work permits, according to a report from Politico.

The move comes as President-elect Donald Trump expresses his intentions to initiate mass deportations of illegal aliens, meaning that President Joe Biden and his team are obstructing of of the incoming commander-in-chief’s top policy priorities.

The Department of Homeland Security announced that the Temporary Protected Status extension for El Salvador will last from March 10, 2025, to Sept. 9, 2026.

DHS cited “environmental conditions in El Salvador that prevent individuals from safely returning.”

“After reviewing the country conditions in El Salvador and consulting with interagency partners, it was determined that an 18-month TPS extension is warranted because of continued conditions from environmental disasters that resulted in a substantial, but temporary, disruption of living conditions in the affected areas of El Salvador,” the order claimed.

The agency also insisted that “every individual processed by the Department of Homeland Security goes through rigorous national security and public safety vetting during the original application process and again during re-registration.”

For the Venezuela extension, the Department of Homeland Security instead cited “political and economic crises under the inhumane [Nicolás] Maduro regime.”

DHS noted that the communist dictator has overseen “high levels of crime and violence, impacting access to food, medicine, healthcare, water, electricity, and fuel.”

Will Trump’s mass deportations be successful? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 95% (567 Votes) No: 5% (30 Votes)

Ukrainians can stay because of the “ongoing armed conflict” against Russia, while the Sudanese can stay because of “continued political instability that has triggered human rights abuses, including direct attacks on civilians.”

Democratic officials have previously justified massive influxes of immigrants under such pretenses, claiming that the United States is duty-bound to accept thousands, if not millions, of people who happen to be coming from troubled home countries.

But the American people learned the hard way over the past four years that such a plan has plenty of consequences.

To name just a few, there are the murders, all manner of horrific sexual assault and other crimes, the economic consequences of reduced wages and higher housing expenses, and the constantly looming threat of terrorism.

And that says nothing about the general drain on resources that a mass influx of people — migrants or not — can bring.

That is why the American people elected Trump. He has a clear mandate to close the border and stop the straining of our resources to deal with an immigration crisis.

Biden, despite his nominal adherence to democracy, is brazenly undermining that mandate from the people in his last few weeks as commander-in-chief.

He may be able to keep these individuals in the country for now. He cannot, however, keep them in the country indefinitely, nor end the ascendant political will to have them removed.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.