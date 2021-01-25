President Joe Biden will use the coming week to affirm his support for abortion, undo Trump administration policies on illegal immigration and kick off his “racial equity” agenda, according to a new report.

The Hill said Sunday it has obtained a memo outlining Biden’s executive orders for the week, which will begin Monday with strengthening the federal government’s “Buy American” rules, following in the footsteps of former President Donald Trump, who issued a similar executive order.

On Tuesday — “equity day,” according to the report — Biden will include the establishment of a commission to look over the shoulder of local police agencies.

“The president is likely to establish a policing commission and reinstate Obama-era rules on the transfer of military-style equipment to local law enforcement,” The Hill reported.

Biden is also expected to call for “agencies to strengthen engagement with Native American tribes, a memo ordering the Department of Housing and Urban Development to promote equality in housing, and an order disavowing discrimination against the Asian American and Pacific Islander community.”

TRENDING: Restaurant Owner Rips Biden's $15 Minimum Wage Plan, Reveals What It Will Do to Small Businesses

The day could also include an order reversing Trump’s ban on transgender troops in the military, the report said.

On “climate day,” scheduled for Wednesday, Biden will outline actions that will be taken administratively to “combat climate change domestically and elevate … climate change as a national security priority.”

Biden is expected to headline Thursday — “health care day” — by taking his first formal steps to jettison Trump’s pro-life policies, some of which he can do with a pen and others that will require Congress to act.

According to The Hill, the president will rescind what is known as the Mexico City Policy, first adopted by former President Ronald Reagan, which bars foreign organizations funded by American dollars from providing information, referrals or services for abortions.

Do you approve of Biden's agenda for his second week in office? Yes No Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 1% (24 Votes) 99% (2918 Votes)

Biden will also take his first steps to reverse the Trump administration’s Title X policies, which blocked recipients of Title X funds from providing abortions with other funding or from referring patients to abortion providers.

On Friday, “immigration day,” he is expected to return to last week’s focus by creating a task force to unite any migrant families separated during the Trump administration.

Biden’s equity push was recently savaged by former New Republic editor Andrew Sullivan, who posted that Biden’s equity agenda means the very opposite of equality.

“The vast majority of Americans support laws that protect minorities from discrimination, so that every American can have equality of opportunity, without their own talents being held back by prejudice,” he wrote. “But Biden’s speech and executive orders come from a very different place. They explicitly replace the idea of equality in favor of what anti-liberal critical theorists call ‘equity.’ They junk equality of opportunity in favor of equality of outcomes.”

Sullivan said Biden’s version of equity means giving those groups Biden believes have been oppressed “a specific advantage in treatment by the federal government over other groups — in order to make up for historic injustice and ‘systemic’ oppression.”

RELATED: Biden Gets Sued Over Recent Executive Order

“Equity therefore comes first. Until equity is reached, equality is postponed — perhaps for ever,” he wrote. “Equity means treating individuals unequally so that groups are equal.

Sullivan said that Biden “decided to encourage ‘unity’ by immediately pursuing policies that inflame Republicans and conservatives and normies more than any others.”

“And those policies are obviously unconstitutional,” he wrote. “The federal government cannot actively discriminate on the basis of race, sex or group identity under the Constitution.

“It cannot strip women of their rights as a distinct biological class. It cannot void religious freedom for individuals. Biden’s woke rampage in the federal government won’t last, because it cannot last if our constitution means anything.

“So let the lawsuits commence as Biden alienates and inflames his moderate supporters and snubs practices that most Americans take as common sense.”

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.