Biden's Poll Numbers Dropping in Afghan Chaos, GOP Kicks Up Calls for Impeachment or Resignation

Only seven months into his four-year term, many voices are saying the country has had all it can take of President Joe Biden.

According to Republican Sen. Lindsey Graham of South Carolina, who sat through two Democratic-driven efforts to impeach former President Donald Trump, turnabout is more than fair play.

“I think he should be impeached,” Graham said last week while speaking to Newsmax.

“I think Joe Biden deserves to be impeached because he’s abandoned thousands of Afghans who fought with us and he’s going to abandon some American citizens because he capitulated to the Taliban’s 31 August deadline,” he added.

U.S. Rep. Byron Donalds, a Republican from Florida, made his case via Facebook early last week.

“As Commander-in-Chief, Biden is responsible for commanding our brave troops with a coherent, strategically intelligent, & sound operation that keeps our Armed Services, citizens, & allied partners out of harm’s way. He has FAILED on all fronts. Biden must resign immediately,” he posted.

“POTUS Joseph R. Biden has abdicated his responsibility and duties entrusted to him as President of the United States. This blatant abdication of his office is grounds for POTUS Biden to resign immediately,” he wrote.

Donalds said extreme action is necessary.

“Calling on the leader of the free world to resign his office immediately weighs heavy on my heart, but this must happen to restore American’s safety both at home & abroad, our honor, & faith in the Chief Executive to faithfully execute the duties of the Presidency,” he wrote in a another post.

Do you think Biden will be impeached before his first term is over? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 82% (474 Votes) No: 18% (105 Votes)

Then came the Thursday terrorist attacks that killed 13 U.S. service members in Kabul, and at least 170 Afghans.

“Earlier this week, I called on POTUS Biden to resign immediately following the initial botched withdrawal from Afghanistan. Since Monday, this haphazard departure took a drastic turn. I stand firm in my decision to call for his resignation. We need new leadership,” Donalds wrote in a post published Friday.

Meanwhile, Fox News reported last week last week that a USA Today/Suffolk University poll showed Biden’s approval rating at only 41 percent with a 55 percent disapproval rating. That poll was taken Aug. 12-16, while news coverage was dominated by the fall of Afghanistan to the Taliban, according to USA Today.

“The approval rating is the most monitored indicator of a president’s popularity and political strength, and it’s a crucial barometer for a president’s party’s success heading into a midterm election,” Fox News’ Paul Steinhauser wrote.

Vast numbers of Twitter users adopted the #BidenMustResign or #BidenMustGo hashtags.

#BidenMustGo and I have a few suggestions that would keep him in federal housing. — Rudy W. Giuliani (@RudyGiuliani) August 29, 2021

One of the Heroes who lost his life at the hands of an ISIS-K monster – suicide bomber. God Bless him and all of those who lost their lives while guarding the Kabul airport! #BidenMustGo pic.twitter.com/QfyYGJb2Vg — Kaz (@BellaBella_33) August 28, 2021

All political partisan aside, you have to agree, Joe Biden is not with us. He’s incompetent and unfit to be POTUS. This administration is a disaster. I don’t know how anyone could possibly think otherwise. #BidenMustResign — Nick Waters (@NckWtrs) August 29, 2021

‘The defining photo of the Biden presidency:’ Image of Joe Biden crumpling during tense exchange with reporters at press conference on Afghanistan covers newspapers worldwide #BidenMustResign https://t.co/XTVGwTskS6 — Frank Flag (@rightlyaligned) August 29, 2021

Republican Rep. Madison Cawthorn of North Carolina, an outspoken conservative still in his first term in Congress, said the time has come to invoke the 25th Amendment, which allows for the removal of a president who is incapable of performing his duties.

“President Biden’s physical inability to lead is not a political talking point. It is a demonstrable fact. Our president is not mentally fit to serve as president of these United States,” Cawthorn said last week, according to the Raleigh News-Observer.

“I truly believe he is unable to discharge the duties of his office. … We must not allow this mentally unstable individual to direct our country for one second longer,” he said.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.