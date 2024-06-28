Only in the Democratic Party could the smarmy governor of a failed state emerge as a national standard-bearer.

In the moments following President Joe Biden’s moribund performance at the first presidential debate on Thursday night, Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom of California, long-rumored as a potential Biden replacement, appeared on MSNBC and attempted to gaslight an audience of panicked liberals into believing that the party must rally around Biden and his “masterclass” performance as president.

Not since Democratic Rep. Adam Schiff of California, who infamously carried water for the establishment during its years-long Russia collusion hoax and paid no meaningful price for it, have we seen lying at this scale.

MSNBC’s Alex Wagner began the segment by asking if Newsom regarded Democrats’ panic over Biden’s debate performance as “unfounded.”

“Well I think it’s unhelpful, and I think it’s unnecessary. We’ve gotta go in. We’ve gotta keep our head high. And as I say, we’ve gotta have the back of this president,” Newsom replied in a clip posted to the social media platform X by MSNBC.

Then, the California governor framed support for Biden as a moral issue.

“You don’t turn your back because of one performance. What kind of party does that?” Newsom asked rhetorically, all while conjuring the faux indignation that his performance required.

Next came the gaslighting about Biden’s record.

“It’s been a masterclass: 15.6 million jobs. That’s eight times more than the last three Republican presidents combined. The only thing the last three Republican presidents have in common is recessions. Democrats deliver. This president has delivered. We need to deliver for him at this moment,” the lying governor said.

Finally, as if by contractual obligation, Newsom gave the standard authoritarian Democrat’s nod to “democracy.”

“With all due respect, the more time we — we start having these conversations, going down these rabbit holes — it’s unhelpful to our democracy, our fate and future of this country, the world. They need us right now to step up, and that’s exactly what I intend to do,” he said.

Alex Wagner presses Gov. Gavin Newsom on questions about whether Biden should step down. Newsom: “You don’t turn your back because of one performance. What kind of party does that?” “This president has delivered. We need to deliver for him at this moment.” pic.twitter.com/J5G9XGNYWn — MSNBC (@MSNBC) June 28, 2024

Newsom, of course, has driven crime-infested, once-prosperous California over an economic cliff. As residents have fled that liberal hellhole, the slick-haired governor has emerged as a possible replacement for Biden as the Democratic presidential nominee.

That makes sense only in a Democratic Party whose leaders despise ordinary Americans and actively work to destroy the country.

Perhaps Newsom simply recognized that he stands little chance against former President Donald Trump, the soon-to-be Republican presidential nominee.

After all, in a debate late last year, Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis of Florida cleaned Newsom’s clock. At one point, DeSantis even pulled out a piece of paper featuring a brown-covered map generated by an app that tracks reports of human feces on the streets of San Francisco — the “Gavin Newsom Poop Map.”

Do Democrats really believe that Americans would look at Newsom’s California as a model for the nation?

And how long before voters began to see the shifty governor through Tucker Carlson’s eyes?

“He has the capacity to beat a lie detector test,” Carlson said of Newsom in a clip posted to X.

In other words, Newsom lies without conscience. Not even Biden does that. Biden, Carlson said, shows signs of discomfort with his obvious lies. But the California governor lies with such a cool demeanor that he never sweats and his heart rate stays constant.

“Nothing changes in Gavin Newsom when he lies to your face. And there are not that many people like that, actually,” Carlson said.

Furthermore, Carlson expressed concern that someone from what he called California’s “authoritarian political culture” could run for president.

Gavin Newsom explained in 2 minutes and 30 seconds 👇 c/o @TuckerCarlsonpic.twitter.com/A67b72AzNf — E 🇺🇸 (@Simply4Truth_) June 28, 2024

An authoritarian liar who presides over a failed state? Talk about the Democratic Party’s beau ideal.

