Biden's Press Sec Calls Female Hawaii Senator a 'He' and Mispronounces Her Name

Democratic Sen. Mazie Hirono of Hawaii represents a state that is currently grappling with wildfires that have left almost 100 people dead.

Meanwhile, in the contiguous U.S., President Joe Biden and his inept press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre each showed their thoughts were not exactly with the people of Maui in just a matter of hours.

From Sunday to Monday, each shared sentiments that were anything but solemn, committed or even mildly empathetic.

Jean-Pierre not only pronounced Hirono’s name incorrectly on Monday but she also “misgendered” her.

On Sunday, the vacationer-in-chief was in Delaware enjoying a day at the beach when he was asked his thoughts about wildfires that as of Monday afternoon killed at least 96 people.

“No. No comment,” Biden said about the fires.

Disgraceful response by President Biden. A ‘no comment’ and then a smirk when asked about the horrendous Maui disaster.. just appalling. pic.twitter.com/4eCXJIkhK2 — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) August 14, 2023

During her daily White House briefing on Monday, Jean-Pierre showed she could not be bothered to even learn the name and gender of Hirono, which is a bit unsettling.

While the House of Representatives is made up of more than 400 people, there are only 100 senators. Learning their names and a bit about them is not that challenging, especially if you’re in the position to represent the United States government.

Jean-Pierre is in that position, yet she fumbled horribly after she was asked about the fires and Biden’s response to them.

“Senator Huh-rino, who I said the president spoke to just last night, he thanked the president for the immediate support of federal agencies have delivered for residents of Hawaii,” Jean-Pierre said about the very female Hirono.

If that wasn’t bad enough, Jean-Pierre also botched the name of Hawaii’s other senator – Democrat Brian Schatz.

Jean-Pierre referred to the Democrat first as “Shorts,” then “Shartz” before she finally landed on the correct one, which is “Schatz.”

Karine Jean-Pierre mispronounces Hawaii Senator Mazie Hirono’s name, calls her a “he,” then mispronounces Hawaii Senator Brian Schatz’s name pic.twitter.com/7nIEA7Xayd — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) August 14, 2023

People misspeak from time to time, so if Jean-Pierre had simply mispronounced a name, then it wouldn’t have been a big deal.

But Monday’s display of incompetence was brutal, especially when you take into account how low the bar is for the Biden administration.

No one expects excellence from the White House at this point. A great man people would probably be thrilled with mediocrity.

But this administration is wholly incompetent and fails at everything but failure.

Biden presumably wasn’t aware of the fires when he expressed a desire not to talk about them with his toes in the sand.

Jean-Pierre could not pronounce the names of 2 percent of the U.S. Senate in just a matter of seconds and she mistook Hirono for a man.

If Jean-Pierre continues gaffing it up at the podium, Democrats just might end up tapping her as their 2024 nominee.

