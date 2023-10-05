Share
Biden's Press Sec Snarls at Reporter Who Waited 4 Months to Ask a Question: 'Wasting Our Time'

 By Rachel M. Emmanuel  October 5, 2023 at 6:05am
If White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre were a call center operator, she’d probably be out of a job.

The spokeswoman for the man in the highest office of the land has been snapping at reporters like a two-headed snake in a box full of mice.

It’s bad enough when she does it to reporters from the major cable networks, but at least they get paid the big bucks to take it.

But when she does it to small-time reporters from foreign nations just trying to accurately report the news to their home country, it’s downright shameful.

On Tuesday, National Security Council spokesman John Kirby was asked by Jalil Afridi of The Frontier Post in Pakistan if he could ask two questions since he had not had a question for four months, according to Fox News.

“Uh, it’s up to Karine,” Kirby responded.

“Right? I mean, after that statement, maybe you just get one question,” Jean-Pierre replied as if she were a genie in a bottle with only three requests to grant.

“So, should I combine them? What should I do?” Afridi asked, sounding a little confused.

Is Jean-Pierre a good press secretary?

“I think you’re wasting our time, sir,” Jean-Pierre snapped. “Can you please ask a question?”

Despite the sharp remark, the reporter proceeded to ask his two questions.



Afridi talked about the incident Thursday on Fox News’ “Fox & Friends,” saying, “I think it was a bit disrespectful. That’s why I didn’t even listen to her last part.”

“I think Karine is just not used to independent international journalists who ask tough questions,” he said.

Fox News White House correspondent Peter Doocy has been on the receiving end of Jean-Pierre’s temper for many months, making for some cringe-worthy viewing as Jean-Pierre could barely hold it together on several occasions.

The times Jean-Pierre looked like she could kill Doocy with her eyes right there on national TV are too many to count.

But Doocy knows his status in that room, unlike many others.

For example, Simon Ateba, chief White House correspondent for Today News Africa, had his press credentials stripped for calling out in frustration after he had waited seven months to ask a question, and Jean-Pierre gave time to the cast of the Apple TV show “Ted Lasso.”

If making the White House look like it is hostile to foreign reporters wasn’t enough, Jean-Pierre also offended disabled journalists on Monday, ironically on the day Biden was celebrating the Americans with Disabilities Act.

During a White House briefing, a reporter remarked, “Karine, about disability. There’s no seat here in this room for disabled journalists.”

Getting no response, the reporter later repeated the statement, “This room has no seat for a handicapped journalist,” as Jean-Pierre left the podium and walked out of the room without bothering to answer.

In the background, another reporter could be heard saying, “Thank you for asking that.”



The Americans with Disabilities Act requires “reasonable accommodation” for Americans with disabilities at places where they work.

But while the administration celebrated it for others, there didn’t seem to be a seat for disabled journalists in the White House briefing room.

It’s no wonder Jean-Pierre is always in a bad mood.

It’s not easy to defend Democratic policies, like their idea of charity — which always begins anywhere but at home.

Rachel M. Emmanuel
Rachel Emmanuel has served as the Director of Content on a Republican Congressional campaign and writes content for popular conservative book franchise.
