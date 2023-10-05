If White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre were a call center operator, she’d probably be out of a job.

The spokeswoman for the man in the highest office of the land has been snapping at reporters like a two-headed snake in a box full of mice.

It’s bad enough when she does it to reporters from the major cable networks, but at least they get paid the big bucks to take it.

But when she does it to small-time reporters from foreign nations just trying to accurately report the news to their home country, it’s downright shameful.

On Tuesday, National Security Council spokesman John Kirby was asked by Jalil Afridi of The Frontier Post in Pakistan if he could ask two questions since he had not had a question for four months, according to Fox News.

“Uh, it’s up to Karine,” Kirby responded.

“Right? I mean, after that statement, maybe you just get one question,” Jean-Pierre replied as if she were a genie in a bottle with only three requests to grant.

“So, should I combine them? What should I do?” Afridi asked, sounding a little confused.

Is Jean-Pierre a good press secretary? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 1% (4 Votes) No: 99% (500 Votes)

“I think you’re wasting our time, sir,” Jean-Pierre snapped. “Can you please ask a question?”

Despite the sharp remark, the reporter proceeded to ask his two questions.







Afridi talked about the incident Thursday on Fox News’ “Fox & Friends,” saying, “I think it was a bit disrespectful. That’s why I didn’t even listen to her last part.”

“I think Karine is just not used to independent international journalists who ask tough questions,” he said.

For those who don’t want to watch the ads before the show 🙂 pic.twitter.com/CvA6mhmlz3 — Jalil Afridi (@afridijalil) October 5, 2023

Fox News White House correspondent Peter Doocy has been on the receiving end of Jean-Pierre’s temper for many months, making for some cringe-worthy viewing as Jean-Pierre could barely hold it together on several occasions.

The times Jean-Pierre looked like she could kill Doocy with her eyes right there on national TV are too many to count.

Cringe Jean Pierre SNAPS at Peter Doocy in meltdown over simple border question: ‘Stop being dramatic!’ pic.twitter.com/aHWvBmyN2k — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) May 3, 2023

Fox News’ Peter Doocy to WH Press Sec. Karine Jean-Pierre: “There are some new pictures of Commander Biden biting a staffer again. How many times has that dog bitten the Bidens?” pic.twitter.com/P7LGTAjjcN — The Recount (@therecount) October 4, 2023

Peter Doocy GRILLS Kringe Jean Pierre on “Garage Gate” and MISSING Biden Residence Visitor Logs so bad she SNAPS into yelling fit and cuts him off to call on a different reporter pic.twitter.com/htO2Z5MatF — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) January 12, 2023

But Doocy knows his status in that room, unlike many others.

For example, Simon Ateba, chief White House correspondent for Today News Africa, had his press credentials stripped for calling out in frustration after he had waited seven months to ask a question, and Jean-Pierre gave time to the cast of the Apple TV show “Ted Lasso.”

🚨 BREAKING: Simon Ateba, popular White House correspondent for Today News Africa, has filed a LAWSUIT against KJP. The lawsuit alleges that Ateba’s press pass was revoked in an attempt to suppress his conservative voice. DO YOU SUPPORT THIS? 🙋🏻‍♂️https://t.co/bfHNtaVc0Y — Proud Elephant 🇺🇸🦅 (@ProudElephantUS) August 11, 2023

If making the White House look like it is hostile to foreign reporters wasn’t enough, Jean-Pierre also offended disabled journalists on Monday, ironically on the day Biden was celebrating the Americans with Disabilities Act.

Today, we celebrated the Americans with Disabilities Act and our commitment to building an America for all. For more than 61 million Americans with disabilities, this law is a source of opportunity, inclusion, respect, and dignity. pic.twitter.com/MtKGTGhc9F — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) October 2, 2023

During a White House briefing, a reporter remarked, “Karine, about disability. There’s no seat here in this room for disabled journalists.”

Getting no response, the reporter later repeated the statement, “This room has no seat for a handicapped journalist,” as Jean-Pierre left the podium and walked out of the room without bothering to answer.

In the background, another reporter could be heard saying, “Thank you for asking that.”







The Americans with Disabilities Act requires “reasonable accommodation” for Americans with disabilities at places where they work.

But while the administration celebrated it for others, there didn’t seem to be a seat for disabled journalists in the White House briefing room.

It’s no wonder Jean-Pierre is always in a bad mood.

It’s not easy to defend Democratic policies, like their idea of charity — which always begins anywhere but at home.

An Urgent Note from Our Staff: The Western Journal has been labeled “dangerous” simply because we have a biblical worldview and speak the truth about what is happening in America. We refuse to let Big Tech and woke advertisers dictate the content we share with our community. We stand for truth. We stand for freedom. We stand with our readers. We’re asking you to help us in this fight. We can’t do this without you. Your donation directly helps fund our editorial team of writers and editors. Your support means we can continue to expose false narratives and defend traditional American values. Please stand with us by donating today. Thank you for your support!

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.