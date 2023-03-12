For all her ineptitude and evident stupidity, Karine Jean-Pierre might well be the perfect mouthpiece for the Joe Biden White House.

In over her head on every issue, subject to national humiliation on a daily basis for defending the indefensible when it comes to the administration, the White House press secretary is outgunned regularly in a running battle of wits where she’s no better armed than her cognitively impaired boss.

On MSNBC on Friday, she ran out of ammunition completely and gave a clue about what the 2024 presidential election might look like.

After a series of “ain’t-Republicans-awful” questions — the kind even Jean-Pierre can swat back with boilerplate jargon — Haye’s asked something approaching an actual question about illegal immigration: Is the Biden administration considering dealing with the illegal immigration crisis it unleashed by returning to detaining entire families of illegal immigrants, as was the case under former President Donald Trump?

Jean-Pierre couldn’t admit anything Trump did was acceptable. She couldn’t acknowledge the Biden administration has inflicted a disaster of invasion on the country. She couldn’t confess the monumental incompetence of a White House with priorities at odds with fundamental reality.

So she took a page from the repetitious babbling of Kamala Harris — faking an attempt to explain the immigration crisis by spewing out as much incoherence as possible to run out the clock.

It didn’t work for her any better than it works for Harris. But even worse for Jean-Pierre, Hayes didn’t let it go at that.

In a follow-up question, he pinned her down:

“I think if I said, ‘are you going to do child separation again,’ you’d say, ‘no, we’re not going to do child separation, right?'” he asked. Jean-Pierre nodded.

“So, it seems like you’d just say, ‘We’re not going to do family detention,’ but you’re not saying that. Which, is fine as far as it goes, but I just want to be clear.”

And Jean-Pierre returned to the Harris Method of Creative Non-Response.

“I think what you’re asking me, Chris, is to speak to rumors that are out there, right? And that’s not something we’re going to speak to, rumored conversation.”

She acknowledged that the COVID-era implementation of the deportation process known as Title 42 is going to be ending soon, and said, “What we’re going to do is find way to deal with what occurs once we get to that state.”

“What the president has done, he’s put forth a pathway to come in here, to come in this country, in a legal way, which, we’ve seen it working, which is really important … I just want to be careful. The Department of Homeland Security is trying to figure out how do we move forward, past Title 42, and we’ll let them have that conversation.

“I’m just not going to lean into rumors. The moment I talk about rumors or conversations that are out there, then it opens up a whole other conversation.”

And where are these “rumors” Jean-Pierre is talking about coming from?

Left-wing establishment media outlets like The New York Times, CNN, and Haye’s MSNBC, of course. Then there’s New Jersey Democratic Sen. Bob Menendez and Democratic Rep. Bennie Thompson, the ranking Democrat on the House Homeland Security Committee so reliably progressive that he chaired the character assassination committee that Nancy Pelosi appointed to “investigate” the Capitol incursion of Jan. 6, 2021.

What’s most telling about Jean-Pierre’s tapdancing twaddle is that it’s a real sign that the Biden administration, having unleashed millions of illegal immigrants into the country — with no sign of closing the borders anytime soon — can no longer pretend not to see what a disaster it’s created.

Now that it’s not just border states bearing the burden, but “sanctuary” cities like New York that are seeing the consequences of the immigration inflation, the reality conservatives have been talking about for more than two years are becoming inescapable.

So, Jean-Pierre simply didn’t answer the question at all. Instead of pointing any of that out, Hayes halted the interview at that point — this was MSNBC after all.

But not even the most avid fan of the Biden White House, or the most ardent hater of Trump, could have missed what just happened. Karine Jean-Pierre, in the most friendly media environment imaginable, got hit with a question she knew she couldn’t answer.

That was about the disaster of the immigration policy. She’s going to get more of them soon — the disaster of inflation, the disaster of Biden foreign policy, the disaster of domestic energy production, the disaster of Biden’s “pen and phone” executive orders on transgenders in the military and his patently unconstitutional student loan bailout.

With a presidential election year only a year away, Americans are going to have questions — and the answer is a Republican in the White House in 2025.

