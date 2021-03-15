During his campaign, President Joe Biden promised that America would be a world leader under his administration. A new coalition between two of the United States’ adversaries suggests that this promise is already beginning to fall apart.

According to Germany’s DW News, Russia and China have agreed in principle to construct a joint lunar space station. Russian state space corporation Roscosmos said the station will be a “complex of experimental research facilities created on the surface and/or in the orbit of the moon.”

“The Chinese have grown a lot in recent years, we respect their results, and in principle they are a worthy partner for us,” Roscosmos chief Dmitry Rogozin said.

China and Russia are two of the most powerful countries in the world, and they also happen to be adversaries of the United States. Their decision to team up in a new sphere should be worrisome for American citizens.

In addition, DW reported that the two countries have been in talks to strengthen ties since 2014, when Russia annexed the Crimean Peninsula in Ukraine. That suggests that China may have supported Russia’s imperial move.

Biden said during his campaign that America would serve as a beacon of hope for the rest of the world.

“American leadership, backed by clear goals and sound strategies, is necessary to effectively address the defining global challenges of our time,” his campaign website said.

“In order to lead again, we must restore our credibility and influence. From day one of a Biden administration, other countries will once again have reason to trust and respect the word of an American president.”

Just weeks after he was elected, Biden declared that America was magically back in a position of power despite the fact that his administration had yet to take office.

In fact, he was only then announcing important foreign policy positions in his administration, and yet he said that the country was already saved.

“It’s a team that will keep our country and our people safe and secure. It’s a team that reflects the fact that America is back, ready to lead the world, not retreat from it, once again sit at the head of the table,” he said of his foreign policy staff on Nov. 24, according to NBC News.

“[America is] ready to confront our adversaries and not reject our allies, ready to stand up for our values.”

As two of those adversaries team up for space exploration, it is clear that a new space race has emerged. The time to confront these adversaries may be rapidly approaching.

Former President Donald Trump understood the importance of a strong presence in space, which is why he created the Space Force as the eighth uniformed service branch of the U.S. Biden’s press secretary Jen Psaki, on the other hand, decided to mock the branch.

“Wow, Space Force — it’s the plane of today,” she said on Feb. 2 when asked whether Biden would keep the Space Force at the same scope as the Trump administration.

WH press secretary Jen Psaki was asked today if Biden had made any decisions on the future of the Space Force. “Wow. Space Force. It’s the plane of today,” Psaki responded, seemingly comparing the question to an earlier one about the color scheme of AF1 https://t.co/L5XetftbHy pic.twitter.com/bDRhJLg6sd — POLITICO (@politico) February 2, 2021

The irony is that when a reporter asked about the color scheme of Air Force One just days earlier, Psaki was seemingly pleased with the softball question.

Reporter to Jen Psaki: ‘Will Biden keep Donald Trump’s Air Force One color scheme change?’ Journalism is DEAD. pic.twitter.com/bgiEpsSifo — ACTforAmerica (@ACTforAmerica) January 21, 2021

Yet when a reporter asks a question that is arguably much more important, it is only then that Psaki apparently has a problem with off-topic inquiries.

Meanwhile, private companies have continued pushing America forward in the space race. According to DW, it was Elon Musk’s SpaceX that ended Russia’s monopoly on voyages to the International Space Station when the company’s Crew Dragon reached the station last November.

The reality is that a second space race is well on its way. If America wants to “sit at the head of the table,” the Biden administration must stop mocking and start working toward more progress in space.

