Biden's Purported Hiring Boom Exposed as a 'Big Lie' as Official Numbers Are Retroactively Lowered

Almost since the moment he entered office, Joe Biden has tried in vain to convince us that he’s been a savior of the economy.

Each month, the Biden White House releases reports of the number of jobs created in the last month, often in excess of several hundred thousand, a number breathlessly reported by almost all establishment news outlets, and the administration then gives themselves a hearty pat on the back.

What the establishment media almost never takes note of, however, is the sneaky inflation of those numbers, and the quiet corrections that inevitably come after the initial fanfare.

As a political analyst on the social media platform X pointed out, the initial number of jobs created in January of 2024 was originally reported as 353,000, a number Biden celebrated in his cantankerous State of the Union speech last night.

The HUGE January Jobs report was a big lie. That number has been revised by -124k jobs. https://t.co/i9T8Ozp9qg pic.twitter.com/zZVglDqCMe — Andrew @ Don’t Walk, RUN! (@DontWalkRUN) March 8, 2024

However, the White House revised those numbers sometime after the speech, showing that the original estimate was off by 124,000.

Instead, the actual number, as it stands now, was only about 229,000.

The chart shared on X showed this is a pattern with Biden’s administration — often revising the number more than once after the jobs report is released — but this is by far the biggest downgrade in the past year.

Not that anyone who’s paying attention seriously believes the original number anyway — as seen in a news clip shared by the same analyst on X.

As noted in the post, “With today’s huge revisions to the January jobs report, @rebeccawalser [a top financial adviser] is redeemed. She knew that huge number was B.S. (as did anyone who is honest about the economy.)”

With today’s huge revisions to the January jobs report, @rebeccawalser is redeemed. She knew that huge number was B.S. (as did anyone who is honest about the economy.) https://t.co/rSjScSL7Jw — Andrew @ Don’t Walk, RUN! (@DontWalkRUN) March 8, 2024

What Rebecca Walser specifically noted in the clip from Fox News was that the numbers released by the White House were a “shock” because “it doesn’t jive with … the report [that] said that U.S. employers announced 82,000 job cuts in the month of January.”

Even The Wall Street Journal, which strained to portray January’s job increase as the “hiring boom” Biden so desperately wants it to be, had to report that average hourly earnings only increased by 0.1 percent in January, below the expected 0.2 percent and the White House’s 0.5 percent January figure.

Clearly then, among the numerous other odious falsehoods that dropped out of Biden’s mouth Thursday night, this was yet another lie to make Biden’s presidency look somewhat adequate.

Of course, don’t expect the establishment media to pick up on this adjustment.

It’s the same pattern almost every month.

The White House releases a wildly optimistic number of jobs created in the previous month, and the major news outlets celebrate it as another example of the economy recovering, despite ample evidence to the contrary.

And then, once the initial jubilation subsides, the White House quietly adjusts those numbers to a more realistic estimate, and almost no one ever says a word about those numbers.

Even as we get these big downward revisions for January, the administration is busy celebrating February’s numbers.

Yet if the past is any indicator of the future, we know February’s numbers will later be quietly downgraded, just like the numbers of every other month.

After all, it’s much easier to lie that the economy is fixing itself rather than take responsibility for your actions that made the U.S. economy the dumpster fire it is now.

