The Bidens Release Blood-Boiling Statement After Hunter Agrees to Plea Deal

According to a report from CNN, Hunter Biden, the son of President Joe Biden, has reached a plea agreement with federal prosecutors regarding his federal tax misdemeanors and a felony gun possession charge.

President Biden and his wife Jill Biden, didn’t have much to say after the news broke. They didn’t need to. They’re having the last laugh.

White House spokesman Ian Sams said in a statement, “The President and First Lady love their son and support him as he continues to rebuild his life. We will have no further comment.”

This, from the man who just three days ago was calling for stronger gun laws in another shameless display of rules for thee but not for me.

Comment from White House- the president and First Lady love their son and support him as he continues to rebuild his life we will have no further comment pic.twitter.com/WghlN3Xxgf — Karli Bonne’ (@KarliBonnita) June 20, 2023



Hunter Biden’s firearm charges involved a 2018 incident in which Hunter’s firearm was thrown into a dumpster by his then-girlfriend in Wilmington, Delaware.

Previous reports suggested that prosecutors were considering charges related to false statements made during the gun purchase, not to mention that it is a violation of federal law for individuals who use or are addicted to drugs, which Hunter Biden has publicly admitted to, to purchase a firearm.

Authenticated emails from 2018 and 2019 revealed that Hunter Biden’s debts were accumulating despite warnings from his bank, accountant, and others about his tax obligations. His attorney has attributed these difficulties to his addiction issues but stated that his client has now fully paid his IRS tax debts.

A Fox News report states that the U.S. Attorney for the District of Delaware, David C. Weiss, revealed that Hunter Biden had received taxable income exceeding $1.5 million annually in 2017 and 2018 but failed to pay the income tax owed, accumulating a debt of over $100,000 each year.

Should Hunter Biden gotten a plea deal for his crimes? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 2% (25 Votes) No: 98% (1305 Votes)

“Despite owing in excess of $100,000 in federal income taxes each year, he did not pay the income tax due for either year,” Weiss’ office told Fox News. “According to the firearm Information, from on or about October 12, 2018, through October 23, 2018, Hunter Biden possessed a firearm despite knowing he was an unlawful user of and addicted to a controlled substance.”

Weiss’ office said if convicted, Hunter Biden faces a maximum penalty of 12 months in prison on each of the tax charges — a total of two years — and a maximum penalty of 10 years in prison on the firearm charge.

However, according to CNN sources, it is expected that the Justice Department will recommend probation for the tax crimes.

And, the felony gun possession charge will be “diverted,” meaning it will be dismissed if Hunter Biden fulfills certain conditions for a specified period.

Hunter gets “diverted” charge on felony gun crime. Two misdemeanors on failing to file taxes. He won’t spend a day in prison. Totally special treatment. The fix is in. https://t.co/D5wihGLhjI — Buck Sexton (@BuckSexton) June 20, 2023



A statement from Hunter Biden’s attorney reads, in part, “With the announcement of two agreements between my client, Hunter Biden, and the United States Attorney’s Office for the District of Delaware, it is my understanding that the five-year investigation into Hunter is resolved.”

Statement from Hunter Biden’s attorney: “With the announcement of two agreements between my client, Hunter Biden, and the Unites States Attorney’s Office for the District of Delaware, it is my understanding that the five-year investigation into Hunter is resolved.” pic.twitter.com/W18dVTJqC0 — Abby D. Phillip (@abbydphillip) June 20, 2023



So Hunter Biden may get probation for his six-figure tax crimes and a “diverted” sentence for his felony gun possession, and then it’s “resolved.”

Is anyone surprised?

And what about the investigation report that Republican Sens. Chuck Grassley of Iowa and Ron Johnson of Wisconsin initiated into Hunter Biden’s foreign business activities in 2019?

Grassley and Johnson said they obtained records from the U.S. Treasury Department that showed “potential criminal activity relating to transactions among and between Hunter Biden, his family, and his associates with Ukrainian, Russian, Kazakh and Chinese nationals.”

According to the report, Senate investigators discovered millions of dollars in “questionable financial transactions” involving Hunter Biden, his associates, and foreign individuals. These transactions included dealings with the wife of the former mayor of Moscow and individuals connected to the Chinese Communist Party.

And what about the separate whistleblower allegation that the FBI and the Justice Department have a document that describes a criminal scheme involving then-Vice President Joe Biden and a foreign national relating to the exchange of money for policy decisions?

Or the whistleblower allegations suggesting that the FBI had significant and impactful evidence regarding potential criminal conduct related to Hunter’s work with Burisma Holdings?

I guess that’s all “resolved” too.

Once again, the party that consistently complains about the two-tiered system of justice is the one that uses it most effectively.

So Hunter Biden gets away with a slap on the wrist for tax and gun charges, and the media will close the book and report that “justice has been served.”

Jonathan Turley put it best when he said, “I think for many this is going to look like you ticketed the getaway driver after a bank robbery.”

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.