The signs of trouble for President Joe Biden keep on building.

But he won’t accept what they mean.

The 46th president proved as much on his trip Tuesday to Howell, Michigan, where his barnstorming for his party’s hideous monstrosity of a spending bill was the target of hundreds of demonstrators who turned out to greet him — and were promptly dismissed by a man who’s clearly convinced of his own popularity.

Biden’s motorcade was greeted by protesters lining both sides of a highway, carrying Donald Trump signs from the 2020 election, Trump signs for the 2024 election, and signs with the obscenity-punctuated message that’s become a virtual staple of large sporting events lately.

LOL Biden is triggered about the F Biden and Trump Won signs pic.twitter.com/dxtR6CQi4B — Jewish Deplorable (@TrumpJew2) October 5, 2021

But the unifying president — the one whose party holds only a paper-thin majority in the House of Representatives and power in the Senate by virtue of a tie-breaking vote from the vice president — still bragged about his support in the November election.

“I took this agenda to the country,” he said, according to a White House transcript. “They said it was time to build an economy that looks out from Scranton, Pennsylvania — where I grew up as a kid — instead of looking down from Wall Street. An economy that looks out from Howell, Michigan, and towns like it all over America, that brings people from every race, background, religion into the game.

“That’s what — and notwithstanding some of the signs that I saw com- — that’s why 81 million Americans voted for me. The largest number of votes in American history. A clear majority who supported when they supported me.”

The round of applause that greeted that line wouldn’t have compared to the noise after a decent drive off the tee at Augusta, but for a Democrat who spent the 2020 election speaking to crowds that numbered in the handfuls — compared to throngs that turned out for his opponent — it probably came off as a roar.

Social media users saw it differently.

Yet like 6 people clapped for you when you said this …. With a total attendance of 11 — Zach Moore (@Zmo_Outdoors) October 5, 2021

By the sounds of clapping i would estimate like 10 million in that crowd! — barbetter (@barbetta999) October 6, 2021

If he got 81 mil votes. I got 81 mil in my account. And trust me. That’s a lie. ‍ — James (@Windwalkr7) October 6, 2021

no one believe this LOL — . (@weloveliltune) October 5, 2021

For Biden, there’s nothing like the power of belief — or pretending to believe.

Despite an agenda that’s in serious trouble from members of his own party at home, despite humiliating his country with a disastrous withdrawal from Afghanistan, despite inflation that’s already hitting American workers in their wallets, Biden either believes he has a mandate, or is just comfortable playing on the pretense.

That’s why he can dismiss hundreds of furious protesters with a condescending “notwithstanding some of the signs” comment.

Do you think Democrats will lose Congress in 2022? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 98% (186 Votes) No: 2% (4 Votes)

Of course, Trump faced huge crowds of protesters too, but he was also facing a monolithic mainstream media that was attacking his every move.

He was facing a celebrity and entertainment field bent on poisoning the culture against him — not to mention an opposing political party manufacturing hoaxes in an attempt to remove him from office.

Biden has none of these. Even with slavish support from supposed journalists, the backing of leftists in New York and Hollywood, and a political party in control of both houses of Congress, he’s still facing headwind from an American public that, polling shows, is getting increasingly uneasy with where he and his party are taking the country.

Biden saw the signs on Tuesday. Maybe one of his team members will explain them to him.

If not, the results on Nov. 8, 2022, will be unmistakable.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.