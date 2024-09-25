Biden's Response Raises Eyebrows When 'The View' Asks if He Was Forced Out of the Race

A blind squirrel is probably still far wiser than the collective co-hosts of the daytime talk show “The View” — but even those screeching leftists can occasionally stumble on a genuinely newsworthy “nut.”

It’s obviously rare, and it certainly wasn’t intentional, but Wednesday’s episode of “The View” actually provided a genuinely interesting tidbit for viewers.

And that’s because that episode featured a sitdown with incumbent President Joe Biden, and provided a fascinating glimpse into the psyche of the soon-to-be single-term president.

Specifically, many took particular interest in the way Biden responded to a question about whether he had been forced out of the forthcoming November general election.

While Biden has publicly stated that he, and he alone, had decided to decline seeking re-election, many others had speculated that the incumbent was actually removed forcibly by Democrat elites.

Hence, why the topic was broached Wednesday on “The View.”

Notice the way Biden squirmed before stammering out a non-answer:

WATCH: When pressed about the Democrat Party’s coup attempt on ABC’s The View, Joe Biden refuses to answer the question about whether his “hand was forced” by Nancy Pelosi etc. for him to leave the race. pic.twitter.com/gVSiSBaFAp — Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) September 25, 2024

“We all agree at this table that it’s very selfless of you to pass the baton and step aside,” the show’s token Republican, Alyssa Farah Griffin, said to Biden.

Griffin continued: “There was a perception that, perhaps, your hand was forced, and some pointed fingers to Speaker Nancy Pelosi, who you have a long relationship with, and accomplished many things with.”

At this point, the camera panned to Biden, who had a clear smirk etched onto his face.

“Did you feel that your hand was forced, and what is your relationship with Speaker Pelosi now?” Griffin asked.

“My relationship is fine — look,” Biden began. “I…” [insert nervous chuckle and awkward silence].

The incumbent president did eventually get back to the response.

“I never fully believed the assertions that, somehow, there was this overwhelming reluctance of my running again,” Biden said. “I didn’t sense that. And although the polling and everything said, ‘Biden’s polling different,’ the fact of the matter is, my polling was about, you know, always in range of beating this guy [GOP presidential candidate Donald Trump].

“And, uh. But, uh. I… What I did was, I think there were, it makes sense.

“There were some folks who would like to see me step aside, they have a chance to move on.

“I get that, that’s human nature. But that wasn’t the reason I stepped down.”

The response raised a number of eyebrows for obvious reasons, but the remarks about “some folks” wanting to see Biden step aside especially stood out.

Why bother saying that, unless there’s a small part of you that’s still rankled by being “forcibly” removed from your post?

And make no mistake, there’s some smoke to this hypothetical fire.

In the months following Biden’s July decision to decline re-election, reports began surfacing that “some folks” entailed some pretty powerful Democrats.

As Griffin mentioned, Nancy Pelosi was allegedly one of the puppeteers in question, but that should come as little surprise to anyone paying attention to modern politics.

It’s not like the Pelosi surname is exactly associated with honesty or decorum these days.

While most people wouldn’t associate those things with former President Barack Obama either, his highly manicured image at least flies in the face of him being a Pelosi-like puppeteer.

And yet those same reports claimed that Biden is just as furious with his former boss as he is with his former Speaker of the House, due to Obama’s alleged influence in getting the president off the Democratic ticket.

(Fueling those reports were the constant shots taken at Biden’s electoral chances by former Obama staffers.)

But even beyond those reports, Biden’s response on “The View” was plenty telling in and of itself.

How difficult would it have been for Biden to simply tell Griffin, “No, my hand wasn’t forced,” before offering his trademark crooked grin?

Instead, he offered up a word salad that would make his vice president blush — and gave plenty of people fodder for speculation about deep divisions within the Democratic Party, which is not a great development just weeks from election day.

“The Kamala campaign will not be happy to see this out,” one X user aptly posted about the awkward video segment.

And to think this all came thanks to ABC’s far-left talk show, which you can view for yourself below:







Who knew “The View” could offer such a substantive bit of information?

Just don’t expect it to happen again anytime soon.

