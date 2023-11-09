Biden's Road to Re-Election Bid Just Got Rougher After Another Left-Winger Announces Run

President Joe Biden woke up to a new headache on Thursday after Jill Stein announced that she plans to seek the Green Party nomination for president in 2024 and will come at Biden from the left.

Stein — the Green Party’s presidential nominee in 2012 and 2016 — made her plans known on Wednesday night as the Republicans met for their third primary debate.

In an X post, she announced she was running again and blasted the president for his spending on the “war machine.”

“With the war machine swallowing trillions of dollars as working people struggle to survive and the climate crisis accelerates, it’s time to offer voters a viable alternative to the bought-off politicians who have thrown them under the bus,” she said in her statement.

“The ruling parties that got us into this mess aren’t getting us out,” Stein said. “Both Democrats and Republicans have betrayed their promises again and again.”

She added, “Political insiders always smear outsiders like us, and try to shame voters who want better choices. But without freedom of choice in elections, there is no democracy. It’s time to offer the American people a real choice on their ballot independent of the failed establishment.”

Stein, who has criticized Biden for years, also announced a long list of left-wing campaign promises.

“When we stand together, we can provide living-wage jobs for all Americans. We can guarantee an Economic Bill of Rights with the right to a job, healthcare, housing, food, education, and more,” she said, echoing a left-wing fantasy agenda that has failed to gain traction since Franklin Roosevelt attempted to get it enacted during World War II.

“We can abolish student debt and medical debt,” Stein continued. “We can create a Green New Deal with millions of jobs to fight the climate crisis and protect Mother Earth. We can ensure Constitutional rights, freedoms, and justice for all.

“We can end endless war and rampant militarism, and use diplomacy and international law to end violence, occupation, and apartheid. We can build real democracy to empower the people. We do have the power. And we can use it in this election to start building an America and a world that works for all of us.”

Thursday 11/9/2023 Jill Stein Announces 2024 Green Party Presidential Run Jill Stein announced today that she is seeking the Green Party nomination for President of the United States. Stein is a Harvard-educated doctor, a pioneering environmental health… — Dr. Jill Stein🌻 (@DrJillStein) November 9, 2023

Stein also posted a video pushing her message.

“The political system is broken. The two Wall Street parties are bought and paid for. Over 60 percent of us now say the bipartisan establishment’s failed us, and we need a party that serves the people,” she said in the clip.

The political system is broken. Over 60% of us now say the two-party establishment has failed us and we need a party that serves the people. I’m running for President to offer a better choice for the people. Join us!https://t.co/sjGXNNSnmK pic.twitter.com/QkrugPGadb — Dr. Jill Stein🌻 (@DrJillStein) November 9, 2023

“Our democracy is on life support,” the candidate said in another post on X. “Belief in our political system is at historic lows and the number who feel neither establishment party represents them is at a record high.

“We need real choices on the ballot, because without freedom of choice in elections, there is no democracy.”

While it isn’t likely that Stein will get much traction in the 2024 race for the White House — Green Partiers rarely do — if she sticks it out to the bitter end, she will take votes away from Biden.

Supporters of Democrat Hillary Clinton remain bitter about Stein’s impact on the 2016 race.

“Had voters in Pennsylvania, Michigan and Wisconsin cast their ballots for Clinton rather than the Green Party’s Stein, Clinton would be president” instead of Donald Trump, Politico noted in 2020.

Stein is the third candidate to enter the race who is likely to take votes from Biden, along with independents Robert F. Kennedy Jr. and Cornel West.

Kennedy, a maverick from a family of Democratic politicians, entered the race back in April, while West, a progressive scholar and activist, announced he was running in June.

Meanwhile, Biden’s poll numbers continue to plummet across the board in nearly every category where Democrats are usually strong.

The addition of Stein to the race is sure to give the president’s campaign severe heartburn.

