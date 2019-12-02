Biden's Rough Weekend Includes Nibbling Wife's Fingers, Video of Him Talking About His Leg Hairs

It’s a process as inexorable and cyclical as the swallows returning to San Juan Capistrano, provided you find swallows creepy.

Democratic presidential candidate and former Vice President Joe Biden will open up a lead in the polls. Again, he’ll look like an undeniable frontrunner, someone it’s going to be almost impossible to keep from running away with the nomination. Again, he’ll open his mouth and something bad will come out. Perhaps not something cretinous, just awkward or bizarre, something you wouldn’t expect another human being to say in public. We again question why Joe Biden is the Democrat frontrunner. Wash, rinse, repeat.

This time, Biden has distinguished himself, because it’s not just what came out of his mouth — it’s also what went in there. Namely, his wife’s finger.

So in case you haven’t seen it, this is what happened during a rally in Council Bluffs, Iowa, on Saturday when Biden’s wife, Jill, was introducing him:

YOU CAN’T MAKE THIS UP. Joe Biden just NIBBLED on his wife’s finger at a campaign stop in Iowa. pic.twitter.com/PcCqTMPJez — Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) November 30, 2019

TRENDING: Things Get Ugly as MSNBC's Maddow Forced To Defend Russia Collusion Lies in Court

Biden’s wife was making a point about presidential language but was swinging her hand close to his face.

Instead of moving away, like, I don’t know, any other normal individual would do, what Biden did instead was bite his wife’s finger as some sort of joke.

Do you think Joe Biden will be the Democrats’ 2020 nominee? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You’re logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 21% (171 Votes) 79% (650 Votes)

That would have been a bad enough weekend for Biden, and we could have spent the entire week making memes about Uncle Joe biting fingers. But lo, someone apparently watched the entire speech where he was talking about his confrontation with a gang member nicknamed “Corn Pop” and found that wasn’t the strangest moment.

In the Wilmington, Delaware, speech from 2017, Biden discussed … well, let’s let him take the floor and talk about his experiences as a lifeguard that didn’t involve him confronting gang members that may or may not have existed.

This can’t be real life… pic.twitter.com/UYekx08yTh — Tim Murtaugh (@TimMurtaugh) December 1, 2019

“And by the way, you know, I sit on the stand, and it gets hot,” Biden said in the clip.

“I got hairy legs that … turn blond in the sun, and the kids used to come up and reach in the pool and rub my leg down so it was straight and watch the hair come back up again.

RELATED: Animator Turns Rediscovered Biden Speech Into Creepy Cartoon

“They’d look at it. So, I learned about roaches, I learned about kids jumping on my lap, and I’ve loved kids jumping on my lap.”

And thus did Biden bad-trend yet again:

Biden: “I got hairy legs that turn blonde in the sun and the kids used to reach in the pool and rub my leg down and watch the hair come back up again..and I tell ya what the men, the guys I worked with down here, they were all guys at the time” Yeah, totally relatable Joe! pic.twitter.com/amD4sRWN7M — Benny (@bennyjohnson) December 1, 2019

Apparently when you remove the malarkey from Biden, all you have left is an old leather bag full of whatever-the-hell this is. https://t.co/TN1Zia1tic — Scott Adams (@ScottAdamsSays) December 1, 2019

What in the heck is Biden talking about. This is truly embarrassing and Biden is oblivious to it. https://t.co/F6s28NXysg — Greg Abbott (@GregAbbott_TX) December 1, 2019

About two months before Iowa. . . I’m telling you, Biden is not going to be the nominee. If for some strange reason he is, Trump will crush him in the debates. https://t.co/Yjl1eA6fLP — Ned Ryun (@nedryun) December 1, 2019

And that’s the problem. I really should deal with this strange addiction I have to watching the RealClearPolitics polling average, given that Biden’s rises and plunges could make lesser men seasick, but he’s riding the crest of another wave right now.

Biden is up almost 10 points in Monday’s edition of the semi-definitive polling compendium, 27.0 percent to 18.3 percent for his closest competitor. That looks daunting enough for Democrats who don’t want Biden to be their nominee, and then you look at who owns that 18.3 percent: Sen. Bernie Sanders, a man the Democrats are so allergic to that former President Barack Obama reportedly would intervene if the Vermont socialist had any chance of winning.

Sen. Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts has regressed significantly since her “Medicare for All” plan got released and people looked at the numbers. South Bend, Indiana, Mayor Pete Buttigieg is finally in the double digits but yet again dealing with a racial controversy that’s alienated black voters who wouldn’t be terribly excited about him anyway.

Of the recent entrants, former New York Mayor Michael Bloomberg polls the best at 2.5 percent, not exactly world-beating material. Deval Patrick, the former Massachusetts governor who got Time magazine liberals all excited when he entered the race, is currently at 0.4 percent. That’s the same support level that Steve Bullock has. Quick, name what position Steve Bullock holds. I dare you to do it without switching browser tabs. If you knew, odds are you live in Montana and realize he’s your governor.

In short, this should be victory lap time for Biden — again. It’s time to consolidate his national base, time to blitz the media with surrogates assuring everyone that it doesn’t matter that he’ll probably lose the first two major contests, the Iowa caucuses and the New Hampshire primary. With a few weeks to go before this whole thing becomes official, this should have been a great weekend for the former vice president.

Instead, he bit his wife’s finger at a campaign event and yet more old video surfaced of him relating an anecdote about kids playing with his leg hair that would bring dinner-party conversation to a halt. That’s the conversation on Twitter and elsewhere. And this isn’t even touching on his son Hunter.

Your frontrunner, Democrats. Merry Christmas and a happy election year.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.