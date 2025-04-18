He’s back! Quick, somebody tell him.

Because, if there’s one thing we know about former President Joe Biden, it’s that he’s not really there mentally even if he’s present physically. This was the drill during his four years in the White House, and only a debate debacle for the ages stopped him from seeking another four years there.

The Democratic Party may be economically, socially, and spiritually bankrupt, but they’re not idiots, which is why they’ve thus far resisted their last elected president joining in official party activities. Nevertheless, he’s persisted in trying to make his presence felt, making his official return to the speech circuit at — not a joke, as Biden himself might say — Advocates, Counselors, and Representatives for the Disabled.

And if you thought a few months rest would do ol’ Amtrak Joe a world of good, consider that this was the major takeaway from his inchoate murmuring:

Joe Biden reminisces about his first time seeing the “colored kids” on the bus. pic.twitter.com/NjPW6npJ4u — ALX 🇺🇸 (@alx) April 15, 2025

But never mind! Someone — we’re going to have to assume Jill, with a little pharmaceutical help from Hunter — was able to keep him upright and focused for long enough to get him to Harvard, the site of the latest lefty to-do.

As you’ve probably heard, Harvard stands to lose $2.2 billion in grants and $60 million in contracts thanks to the university’s decision to reject a Trump administration demand for accountability on anti-Semitism, DEI, and viewpoint diversity. The administration has also intimated it might go after the school’s tax-exempt status as a result of the recalcitrance.

Biden was whisked up to Cambridge for a secret meeting where he “celebrated Harvard’s decision to defy demands from the Trump administration at a private Institute of Politics seminar with senior advisor Mike Donilon on Wednesday afternoon,” according to the Harvard Crimson.

“The discussion with the Democratic Party’s de facto leader, planned weeks in advance of the University’s funding showdown, comes as Harvard’s confrontation with President Donald Trump escalates,” the Thursday article noted. “Biden appeared at [Harvard Kennedy School] at the invitation of Donilon, a spring resident fellow at the IOP. Biden did not meet with [Harvard President Alan] Garber during his brief Harvard visit, according to Harvard spokesperson Jason A. Newton.”

I don’t know how out-of-touch — or merely charitable — you have to be to call Biden “the Democratic Party’s de facto leader,” but the boilerplate quotes and details of the meeting (even the president of the school he was visiting apparently didn’t want anything to do with a man who’s got nothing but time and naptimes ahead of him) but at least the Crimson’s report noted why he no longer is.

“His appearance was marked by gaffes of the sort that became political lightning rods during the 2024 presidential race, including mistakenly referring to Ukraine as Iraq while discussing Russia’s invasion before Donilon corrected him,” the article read.

“And when Biden bit into an ice cream bar after the talk, the partially melted dessert fell to the floor.”

As for the quotes, they pretty much could have been written by Jill, and probably were.

“Harvard stepped up in a way no one else has,” Biden said at the off-the-record event. “You should be really thankful.”

However, he refused to take a position on whether Harvard should take the administration to court, because that would both require thought and repudiating using federal funding to make changes at institutions of higher learning — two things that Biden couldn’t do for reasons that should be obvious for anyone who followed his presidency.

“I think Harvard should just do what it’s doing — lifting everybody up,” he reportedly said.

If what was going on inside the meeting was enough of a flashback why this guy needs to exit stage far left as quickly as possible, there were more reminders outside.

“Biden, Biden, you can’t hide / You’re committing genocide,” a group of students chanted, also using drums and bells to draw attention to him.

Silence from Corporate Media, so here’s what went down at Biden’s secret Harvard event yesterday: – Dropped his ice cream.

– Called Ukraine “Iraq.”

– Got swarmed by pro-Palestine protesters shouting: “Biden, you can’t hide, you’re committing genocide.” Sounds about right 🤣 pic.twitter.com/reGybjfz6l — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) April 17, 2025

One assumes these students weren’t so bright, considering this was the slogan pro-Hamas protesters used back in the days when Biden had some say over Israeli response. He barely did when he was in office, and he certainly doesn’t now:

About 75 demonstrators outside Biden event in Tampa criticizing Israel’s war in Gaza and saying Biden is complicit in “genocide” Chants of “Biden, Biden you can’t hide. You’re committing genocide.” pic.twitter.com/YvMtsjNvvB — Zac Anderson (@zacjanderson) April 23, 2024

Leaving aside the fact that Harvard kids might as well have chanted “Hey, hey, LBJ / How many kids did you kill today,” this visit more or less confirmed what Biden’s post-presidency will be. He’s not remembered fondly by either the right or the left — and, thanks to his infirm and gaffe-tastic nature, there’s pretty much the organic impossibility of Biden himself to change that impression short of a brain transplant.

And, on top of all that, he missed out on ice cream. Woe, thy name is Joe Biden. If there’s a bright spot, it’s that he probably didn’t know he was there in the first place.

