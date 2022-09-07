Biden's Sinister Anti-MAGA Speech Backfires, New Poll Shows Majority Disapprove

Well, the results are in, and President Joe Biden’s viral, dictator-inspired speech has not been received very well, particularly for a speech that was supposed to unite Americans.

The remarks, which were made in front of an inexplicably darkly-lit Independence Hall in Philadelphia on Thursday, were slated to address the “battle for the soul of the nation” but instead took aim at roughly half the nation and branded its driving ideology as “extremist.”

Yeah, that’s a really great way for a president to defend classical American values. Tell the people who didn’t vote for you last time that they’re threatening representative democracy.

According to polling by the Trafalgar Group for the Convention of States Action, 56.8 percent of likely election voters considered the speech to be “a dangerous escalation in rhetoric and is designed to incite conflict amongst Americans,” The Center Square reported.

Even more independents, 62.4 percent, felt this way, and just 31 percent considered it to be acceptable messaging during an election year.

Exposing perhaps the true source of division in our country, a shocking 70.8 percent of Democrats considered the speech to be “acceptable campaign messaging,” the Post Millennial reported.

Only 18.7 percent of Democrats considered the speech targeting MAGA Republicans and former President Donald Trump to have gone too far.

As for Republicans, many of whom were directly targeted by Biden’s speech, 89.1 thought the speech was “a dangerous escalation in rhetoric,” and a scant 4.7 percent found it to be acceptable; 6.2 percent of Republican voters were unsure how they felt about the whole glorious dumpster fire, apparently.

The poll was conducted between Sept. 2-5 among 1,084 likely general election voters.

Let’s be real — if you’re of the opinion that Trump has destroyed our country, you can hardly be expected to get excited about the prospect of Biden using the same tactics for which you’ve been accusing Trump for years.

While we often imagine that the high-profile food fight that takes place between ideological blue-checks on Twitter and hyperbolic cable news hosts gives us an accurate representation of the political psyche of the American people right now, the truth is, this is simply not the case.

Yes, current cultural divides are painful, but this is precisely why it’s not surprising that Americans were actually not pleased to see Biden go full despot.

If you’re an independent who is simply tired of the “hate,” why would you be excited to see the leader of the current party in power declare just weeks ahead of a critical election that the other party poses a threat to Democracy — under the guise of giving a presidential, non-political speech.

If this was Biden’s attempt at combating “hate,” flanking himself with Marines and putting on his best impression of a futuristic sci-fi dictator was a terrible choice at absolute best — you don’t have to be a Trump supporter to see this.

I pray that this speech will be a defining moment for the soul of America. The real soul of America, that is, not the thin veneer of patriotism that the Biden camp paints over its far-left political aims.

Not because Biden fulfilled the stated goal of his speech by any means, but because he failed so miserably at it, exposing the hollow core of the hyper-partisan progressive left’s claims of unity.

Because love Trump or hate Trump, approve of his own hotly controversial rhetoric or no, it’s impossible to deny that he brought out the worst in his political opponents, who have spent the last six years using his alleged racism and hatred to deafeningly broadcast their own radical, decidedly anti-American ideologies.

I was raised with progressive values by an older generation of Democrats, who rejected social conservatism and believed in public spending but also fiercely defended real liberal values, such as free speech, rigorous intellectual debate and fierce opposition to ideological tyranny of any form.

There are likely millions of moderate and centrist Americans out there, or even full-on, far-left progressives, who are starting to raise an eyebrow at the militant rhetoric that has been used to defend the left’s extreme values, or at the very least, find it incredibly unhelpful to just hurl hysterical accusations and threats at the people who vote, worship and politically organize differently than they do.

The American people are exhausted from two years of hell and six years of painful, emotional cultural division that many can see is being exploited and enhanced by the socially detrimental nature of social media and the profit-driven business of mainstream opinion media.

It’s clearly time for a change — we might disagree staunchly on what that change may be, but it’s high time for us to begin disagreeing in the way our Founding Fathers intended us to do. That is, through open, fair discussion and by participating in representative democracy.

In other words, it’s time to fight these battles at the ballot box, so pray that amid all the divisive language, the American people decisively show up in November to elect leaders who will uphold our most important and unifying values.

