Bidens Slammed as 'Monsters' After Report Comes Out About Grandkid Joe Refuses to Acknowledge

Kids have it tough these days. The danger of being exposed to ubiquitous internet pornography, LGBT ideology in the classroom, the human trafficking of children, and a steep decline in morality plaguing the country right now is daunting. Sometimes it doesn’t seem like the kids have much of a chance.

Unless, of course, they come from a strong family that can protect them from evil and teach them right from wrong. A lot of kids come from good families and do have a good chance at a good life. Not so much with the Biden family. Especially Joe Biden who, after all the Hunter Biden shame and sandal, refuses to acknowledge one of his grandchildren, according to Fox News.

Biden built a career out of playing a great family man. It’s all been a lie. CNN commentator Scott Jennings said it best when he tweeted about the Biden family: “These people are monsters.”

If you’re entertaining the thought that Biden’s seventh grandchild just slipped old Joe’s mind because everything else seems to, it didn’t. It’s rehearsed.

White House aides were told that the president and first lady Jill Biden have six, not seven, grandchildren, two people familiar with the discussions told the New York Times. So when Biden says “I have six grandchildren,” he means it.

That’s just what he said in this clip tweeted by RNC Research: “I have six grandchildren.”

BIDEN: “I have six grandchildren…” Unmentioned: Hunter’s 4-year-old daughter, who the Bidens refuse to acknowledge pic.twitter.com/XRrgPollou — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) April 27, 2023

That’s not all. It’s a pattern. According to Fox, Biden has also repeatedly put up six Christmas stockings for his six grandchildren at the White House. It’s the seventh grandchild who’s left out in the cold.

Biden’s seventh grandchild, Hunter Biden’s 4-year-old estranged daughter, has been officially kicked to the curb. She’s not good enough to carry the Biden name. Why? Because the mother, one Lunden Roberts, met Hunter when she was a stripper who went by the name of Dallas, according to the U.K. Daily Mail.

Aren’t the progressives the ones who are always pushing for radical inclusion and the normalizing of “sex workers” in the workforce? What gives?

Hunter Biden settled a child support case in Arkansas last week that focused on his 4-year-old daughter with Lunden Roberts. In the settlement, Hunter agreed to give up some of his precious paintings to his daughter, and the mother agreed to withdraw her counterclaim to change their child’s last name to “Biden,” according to Fox.

Both President Biden and the first lady have refused to acknowledge the seventh grandchild as their own. So much for radical inclusion, let alone common decency.

The corrosive Biden family story is rooted in “money, corrosive politics and what it means to have the Biden birthright,” according to the Times. It’s looking more and more like the Biden family name means you’re a monster.

Need more proof? Consider this: Duke University Professor Timur Kuran tweeted, “Set aside politics and put yourself in the shoes of this 4-year-old. ‘She’s aware that her father is Hunter Biden and that her paternal grandfather is US president. She speaks about both often, but she has not met them.’ No one should do this to a child.”

Set aside politics and put yourself in the shoes of this 4 year-old. “She’s aware that her father is Hunter Biden and that her paternal grandfather is US president. She speaks about both often, but she has not met them.” No one should do this to a child. https://t.co/XOvtH6IV5B — Timur Kuran (@timurkuran) July 2, 2023

I would hope that one would be hard pressed to disagree with Kuran’s assessment. These days, though, you never know.

Jake Schneider put it more directly when he tweeted, “Joe Biden and Jill, Ed.D., are two of the scummiest people to have ever disgraced American politics. Just awful human beings.”

Joe Biden and Jill, Ed.D., are two of the scummiest people to have ever disgraced American politics. Just awful human beings. https://t.co/mHZNscIXF9 — Jake Schneider (@jacobkschneider) July 1, 2023

At the end of the day, however, this isn’t about how low Joe Biden can go. It’s about a four-year-old child who has to grow up knowing she has been shunned by her father and her father’s family. That’s very sad in and of itself.

Even worse is the fact that it’s not just any family. The child has to grow up knowing full well that the most powerful man in the world, the president of the United States, refused to acknowledge her existence and her ne’er do well father refused to give her his name. This is a lot of extra baggage for a kid to carry. It’s poignantly demeaning and disrespectful. It would be difficult for any child to overcome.

But it’s not insurmountable. One can hope the child’s mother and her family will provide the girl with the strength and fortitude to overcome such a hurdle.

And, of course, one can pray for her. There’s no guesswork in that.

