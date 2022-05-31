Share
Commentary

Biden's Slip of the Tongue Denigrates Our Entire Political System: 'Democracy Is Not Perfect; It's Never Been Good'

 By Randy DeSoto  May 30, 2022 at 6:08pm
Share

President Joe Biden had another of his infamous gaffes Monday, saying democracy has “never been good.”

The slip of the tongue happened during remarks he delivered at Arlington National Cemetery to commemorate Memorial Day.

To be clear, Biden had many good things to say about democracy, both before and after his gaffe.

The president argued there is a “perennial struggle for democracy and freedom.”

“Ladies and gentlemen, today we remember and we reaffirm: Freedom is worth the sacrifice. Democracy is not perfect; it’s never been good — perfect.  But it’s worth fighting for; if necessary, worth dying for,” Biden said.

Trending:
Wild Video: While Reporting on Violent Chicago Crime, Reporter, Cameraman Become Victims Themselves

“It’s more than just our form of government, it is part of the very soul of America. The soul of America,” he continued.

Do you think Biden has done a good job upholding democratic principles?

Forgive me, if a warning flag goes up when Biden starts talking about the “soul of America.”

Just last spring, the 46th president insisted the soul of America is racist.

The government and society as a whole is systemically so, Biden said in his inaugural address in January 2021.

It seems to me if you truly believed the soul of America is racist, you’d have concerns about democracy in America.

For the record, the United States is actually the opposite of systemically racist, having fought a Civil War in the 1860s to end slavery nationwide.

The U.S. guarantees under its Constitution and legislation — like the Civil Rights Act of 1964 — that all races are treated equally under the law. There are both criminal and civil liabilities when this does not happen.

Related:
When Americans Suffer, Biden Wins - Press Sec Tells Nasty Truth About the Democratic Party's Way

Later in his Memorial Day remarks, Biden laid out some of democracy’s markers that include “the rule of law, free and fair elections, freedom to speak and write and to assemble, freedom to worship as one chooses, freedom of the press — principles that are essential for a free society.”

But it’s worth noting his administration has violated these principles, at various times.

He has not faithfully executed the law passed by the nation’s elected representatives when it comes to securing the border.

Biden denigrated Georgia’s efforts last summer to better ensure they have “free and fair elections,” by calling the election integrity bill the people’s elected representatives passed “Jim Crow 2.0.”

Republicans were apparently so bad at “suppressing” the vote, that record numbers of Georgians voted in last week’s primary elections.

Biden has also urged the Senate to end the filibuster to get “voting rights” legislation passed that could codify, on the national level, the worst practices from the 2020 election in terms of promoting election integrity.

Additionally, the current administration has encouraged big tech companies like Facebook to suppress freedom of speech and sought to set up an Orwellian office of misinformation to censor speech.

Further, the president’s team has run rough-shod over religious objections Americans have to taking the COVID-19 vaccine.

We can give Biden the benefit of the doubt that he misspoke Monday.

He no doubt does believe in democracy, so long as it does not get in the way of his agenda.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , , ,
Share
Randy DeSoto
Senior Staff Writer
Randy DeSoto has written more than 2,000 articles for The Western Journal since he joined the company in 2015. He is a graduate of West Point and Regent University School of Law. He is the author of the book "We Hold These Truths" and screenwriter of the political documentary "I Want Your Money."
Randy DeSoto is the senior staff writer for The Western Journal. He wrote and was the assistant producer of the documentary film "I Want Your Money" about the perils of Big Government, comparing the presidencies of Ronald Reagan and Barack Obama. Randy is the author of the book "We Hold These Truths," which addresses how leaders have appealed to beliefs found in the Declaration of Independence at defining moments in our nation's history. He has been published in several political sites and newspapers.

Randy graduated from the United States Military Academy at West Point with a BS in political science and Regent University School of Law with a juris doctorate.
Birthplace
Harrisburg, Pennsylvania
Nationality
American
Honors/Awards
Graduated dean's list from West Point
Education
United States Military Academy at West Point, Regent University School of Law
Books Written
We Hold These Truths
Professional Memberships
Virginia and Pennsylvania state bars
Location
Phoenix, Arizona
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Entertainment, Faith




'Top Gun: Maverick' Stands Up to China, Fires a Warning Shot at CCP
Biden's Slip of the Tongue Denigrates Our Entire Political System: 'Democracy Is Not Perfect; It's Never Been Good'
Chinese Financer Backed Out of 'Top Gun: Maverick' Because of Film's Pro-America Message
Box Office Record-Breaking 'Top Gun: Maverick' Metaphor for Where America Stands Now
It Took a School Massacre to Get Biden Anywhere Near the Southern Border
See more...

Conversation