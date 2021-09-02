Biden's State Department Hangs Up on US Citizen Trapped in Afghanistan, Now He's Fearing for His Life

Joe Biden’s poorly planned exit from Afghanistan left behind hundreds of American citizens now trapped within the borders of a terrorist-controlled country.

One of these citizens even called Biden’s State Department, pleading for help.

After explaining his dire situation, the stranded citizen was left stunned by how the U.S. government chose to respond to his pleas.

They hung up the phone.

According to The Intercept, that U.S. citizen’s name is Prince Wafa, a former U.S. Army translator turned U.S. citizen in 2019.

There’s no doubt that Wafa’s life is in danger — the Taliban is well-known for targeting Afghan’s who dared cooperate with Western forces over the past several years.

While on the ground in Kabul during the evacuation effort, U.S. Army special forces master sergeant Tim Kennedy (who was not acting on behalf of the U.S. military at the time), spoke with The Western Journal regarding the Taliban’s brutality.

“They’re brutes. They’re gangsters. They burn people alive. They hang them from trees. They throw gays off the rooftops. They throw acid on little girls trying to walk to school. They are a radical extremist organization that is violent. There’s not an element that I have seen, personally in 20 years, that is a characteristic that I can embrace as an American,” Kennedy told The Western Journal, adding that the things he had seen in Kabul were “more horrific” than anyone could imagine.

Fearing that violent retribution from these “brutes” could soon be visited upon both him and his wife — both of whom were left stranded in Kabul — Wafa called the State Department on Sunday.

The official who answered Wafa’s call then gave him instructions on how to proceed.

“They told me that they would not leave any citizen in the country, they would get everyone out,” Wafa told The Intercept.

“They told me to take shelter and not go to the airport and to wait for further directions on what to do.”

He was then told to wait for another call that would provide directions for a safe exit from the country.

After waiting for the call for more than 24 hours, Wafa turned on the news and was shocked at what he saw: The U.S. had finished its withdrawal, leaving him and his wife with no way out.

He continued to watch as Biden touted his “successful” withdrawal, claiming that U.S. citizens who had been stranded in Afghanistan were now safe.

Wafa knew better than most that this was a lie. Panicked, he called the State Department again.

“I told them President Biden is saying on the news that everyone is out, but I’m still here,” he said. “I have my passport in my hand right now, and no one has given me any way to get out.”

The official who answered told him, “At this time, we have no other information to share with you on steps to take.”

“We can only advise you to shelter in place for the time being,” the official added. “Thank you for calling the U.S. Department of State.”

It was then that the official hung up, leaving Wafa in a state of disbelief.

As of the publishing of The Intercept’s report on Tuesday, Wafa and his wife are still stuck in Taliban-controlled Afghanistan.

“We are afraid that when everyone else leaves the country, the Taliban will show their real face,” Wafa said.

Sadly, Wafa’s story is hardly an uncommon one.

According to KTLA-TV, the president left as many as 200 Americans behind in Afghanistan.

And all of them were abandoned so that Biden’s withdrawal could make the arbitrary deadline of Aug. 31.

