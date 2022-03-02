Biden's State of the Union Address Was 'Totally Out of Step with Reality,' ABC News Analyst Says

The verdict is in, and President Joe Biden can’t be happy.

Tuesday night’s slaptstick of a State of the Union address was no doubt meant as a reset on the disastrous Biden presidency, to project Biden as the kind of commander in chief Americans need when it comes to issues abroad, and the leader the country needs to deal with the domestic front.

But in an environment where the evidence shows not even Democrats were all that impressed with the effort, the case for Biden looks worse than before. One former Justice Department spokeswoman under former President Donald Trump summed it up the best:

The speech, said Sarah Isgur, now an ABC News analyst, “was totally out of step with reality.”

“This would have been a really normal, run-of-the-mill State of the Union speech for a president who’s at 52 percent approval, 60 percent approval, where the American people — the majority of them, at least — feel like the country is on the right track.”

That’s not the condition of the country Biden was speaking to last night.

“The president is at a 37 percent approval rating, according to the latest ABC poll, three-quarters of Americans feel like the country is on the wrong track, and yet President Biden’s ticking through a laundry list of largely either accomplishments or kind of small ball, frankly, and, again, not really speaking to people where they are.

“The prices at the grocery store going up more in the last year than at any other time in their lives. Gas prices going up, and expected to go up more because of what’s going on Ukraine.

“I thought it was a missed opportunity for a White House looking for a reset after a tough six months.”

Biden might have missed an opportunity, but Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds did not.

Delivering the official Republican response, Reynolds came out swinging. And while her voice was calm, her message was scathing.

“Like you, I just watched the President’s address,” Reynolds began, speaking in Des Moines (transcript released by the governor’s office is here). “I listened as the governor of our state, as a mom and grandmother of 11, who’s worried our country is on the wrong track.

“We’re now one year into his presidency, and instead of moving America forward, it feels like President Biden and his party have sent us back in time — to the late ’70s and early ’80s, when runaway inflation was hammering families, a violent crime wave was crashing on our cities, and the Soviet army was trying to redraw the world map.

“Even before taking the oath of office, the President told us that he wanted to ‘make America respected around the world again and to unite us here at home.’”

“He’s failed on both fronts …”

Watch the whole speech below, or read the transcript. It's well worth it; just compare its brevity to Biden's customary bloviating.







But Reynolds nailed the real issues facing the country: Biden’s embarrassing weaknesses on the world stage; the rampant inflation Democrat policies have spurred; the endless racism of “pretending to end racism;” hypocrisy among leaders who flout their own coronavirus mandates; the arrogance of local school officials who think they can bully parents in surrendering control of their children’s education.

These are the issues Americans care about, and there’s only one major political party that acts like it understands that.

Democrats spent the Trump years flirting with insanity — shielded by a complicit mainstream news media that pushed the leftist agenda and ignored its lies.

But those days are long over. The Democrats have control of the House and Senate and thanks to a 2020 election that will never be free of suspicion, the country has a doddering, almost certainly corrupt septuagenarian in the White House who doesn’t appear to have a clue about what is going on in the country he’s supposed to be leading.

“Totally out of step with reality” is how Isgur put it, nailing the argument tight.

And Reynolds’ response made it crystal clear: Biden’s speech revealed a president detached from his people, leading a political party that’s even worse.

Polls already show the midterms are likely to be a bloodbath for Biden’s Democrats, and every American who cares about the country needs to do everything they can to make that happen.

November can’t come soon enough.

