Biden's Stunning Attempt to Comfort Victims of Wildfire: We Will Have Windmills with 100-Yard Wingspans

As president of the United States, one is expected to deliver remarks after major events happen, including tragedies. Throughout the first year of his tenure, President Joe Biden has shown this is not his strong suit.

In the latest of example of Biden being unable to sympathize with victims from a tragedy, he used a natural disaster in Colorado to try and push his radical climate agenda.

According to the Daily Wire, Biden was speaking in Louisville, Colorado on Friday after local wildfires destroyed approximately 1,000 homes in the area on Dec. 30.

“There’s nothing so frightening, in my view, as a fire,” he said. “We’re here with you. We’re not going to go away. We’re not — the federal government is not going to go away.”

That sounds more like a threat than a comfort to a conservative-minded person like myself, but at least Biden was trying to support the victims.

After these opening remarks, Biden quickly moved into the next portion of his speech, which consisted of his attempts to blame the wildfires on climate change.

“And, you know, the situation is a blinking code red for our nation, because the combination of extreme drought — the driest period from June to December ever recorded — ever recorded; unusually high winds; no snow on the ground to start — it created a tinderbox — a literal tinderbox,” he said according to the Daily Wire.

“And, you know, we can’t ignore the reality that these fires are being supercharged. They’re being supercharged by a change in the weather.”

At this point, it became clear that Biden was trying to link the natural disaster to his radical climate plans. But he did not stop there.

The speech essentially turned into a campaign rally for Biden as he explained the wonders of windmills and other alternative fuels, all of which will be possible, he said, under his Build Back Better agenda.

“We’re gonna have windmills, you’re gonna see, that have 100 yard wingspans,” Biden said. “Each, each propeller on that windmill, 100 yards long. So there’s so much is that gonna be able to be done.”

Biden after touring wildfire damage in Colorado that destroyed more than 1,000 homes: “We’re gonna have windmills, you’re gonna see that have 100-yard wingspans, each, each propeller on that on that windmill, 100 yards long. So there’s so much that’s going to be able to be done.” pic.twitter.com/NmtNkoSIti — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) January 9, 2022

First of all, there are practical concerns with relying too heavily on windmills for power. Putting that aside, this was a completely inappropriate time for Biden to start pitching his climate agenda.

This community was just ravaged by fires, and many of the residents lost their homes and possessions as a result. They wanted to hear Biden’s plan to come alongside them in the present, not his pipe dreams about a massive agenda that doesn’t have the necessary support to pass through Congress.

Biden himself even admitted his rhetoric probably was not helping to comfort the victims, and yet he employed it anyways.

“The reason I’m telling you this is, that’s not solace that you lost your home now, but it’s that we’re gonna be able to do a lot of renewable things to allow you to not only rebuild, but afford to rebuild and rebuild better,” Biden said.

Yes, I’m sure there is nothing more comforting to those who have lost their homes than the promise that Biden’s massively expensive plans that have yet to be passed will one day allow them to “rebuild better.”

Elsewhere in the speech, Biden tried to empathize with the victims by saying that he once had a fire threaten his livelihood.

“Jill and I have not gone through what you’ve gone through, but we have had lightning strike our home and almost lose our home,” he said.

Biden tells victims of last week’s Colorado wildfires that he once “had lightning strike our home and almost lose our home.” That is a lie. According to a 2004 AP report, it was “a small fire…contained to the kitchen” that “was under control in 20 minutes.” pic.twitter.com/cfBDyo6KkT — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) January 8, 2022

Biden seemed to be referring to a 2004 incident when a lightning strike hit his house and caused a small fire.

According to the Associated Press, the fire was “contained to the kitchen,” and firefighters said they were able to control it in 20 minutes. That hardly sounds like the entire home was almost lost.

No matter how many times Biden attempts to relate to common Americans, the fact remains that he is career politician with an inability to empathize with the common man.

