Biden's Voice Sparks Concern from His Very First Sentence: 'Something Is Wrong'

 By Randy DeSoto  June 27, 2024 at 6:43pm
The first thing presidential debate watchers likely noticed Thursday night was President Joe Biden’s voice.

From the moment he stepped on the stage, he sounded hoarse.

CNN co-moderator Jake Tapper asked the president a question about inflation, and he responded in rapid fire fashion about the price of eggs, gas and housing being among those items that have gone up the most.

Biden blamed the economy he was left with by former President Trump and corporate greed as the causes of inflation.

Various people posted on X about Biden’s voice.

Pollster Frank Luntz wrote, “My focus group of undecided voters is surprised and concerned about Biden’s voice. This doesn’t bode well for questions about his health.”

Is Trump winning the debate?

“Oh no, Biden’s voice is almost totally gone,” another wrote.

Trump supporter Terrence K. Williams posted, “Biden is sick, Listen to his voice and look at his eyes.”

The New York Times reported that Biden had been sequestered at Camp David in Maryland drilling for the last week for the debate.

Perhaps he used his voice too much.

Randy DeSoto
Randy DeSoto has written more than 3,000 articles for The Western Journal since he joined the company in 2015. He is a graduate of West Point and Regent University School of Law. He is the author of the book "We Hold These Truths" and screenwriter of the political documentary "I Want Your Money."
