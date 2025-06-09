Biden's WH Doc Gets Scorched for Care of Biden, And This Time It's Obama's WH Doc Hitting Him, Not Trump's

Former President Joe Biden was able to meet the health standards set by his doctor because the bar was set pretty low, according to former President Barack Obama’s former doctor.

Dr. Jeffrey Kuhlman said, Biden should have been given a cognitive test during his last year in the White House, so Biden, his aides, and the American people would have known where Biden stood, according to The Washington Post.

“Sometimes those closest to the tree miss the forest,” Kuhlman said of Biden’s physician, Dr. Kevin O’Connor.

Kuhlman said given the pressures of being president, a test should not just assess traditional health markers, but fitness for the job.

“It shouldn’t be just health; it should be fitness,” Kuhlman said.

“Fitness is: Do you have that robust mind, body, spirit that you can do this physically, mentally, emotionally demanding job?” he explained.

O’Connor, who has been subpoenaed by a House panel to talk about his care of the then-president, did not return calls seeking comment on Kuhlman’s assessment

Kuhlman, however, did call O’Connor “a good doctor.”

“I didn’t see that he’s purposely hiding stuff, but I don’t know that,” he said. “Maybe the investigation will show it.”

Kuhlman has supported cognitive tests for older presidential candidates.

He also noted that while at the White House, “I was fortunate to have 50-year-old patients instead of 80-year-old ones.”

A recent book by Jake Tapper and Alex Thompson on the Biden White House claimed that O’Connor did not want to give Biden a cognitive test — even though a neurologist had assessed Biden.

“We all age, and we all lose our train of thought, and we all forget names,” Tapper said recently, according to Cascade Public Media.

“This isn’t that. What we uncovered in our reporting was that there was the fine Joe Biden … then there’s the one that we saw the night of the debate, who’s non-functioning, doesn’t seem in control, doesn’t seem in command.”

Thompson said that “basically the White House apparatus was slowly adapting to his limitations and to his decline.”

“They were intentionally shielding him, not just from the press, but from his own staff, so that people did not realize the severity of the decline.”

Former White House doctor Republican Rep. Ronny Jackson of Texas repeatedly called for Biden to undergo a cognitive test.

“I have long said there would come a time when I was not the only one discussing Joe Biden’s cognitive decline. That time is now,” Jackson said in 2022, according to a news release.

“This is not a political issue, it’s common sense. If Joe Biden is confident in his ability to excel at a cognitive test the way President Trump did, he can easily put his fellow Democrats’ fears to rest with this one simple test.”

