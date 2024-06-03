Nice try, leftists, but your lack of real-world business experience is showing.

The X account “Biden’s Wins” tried to give the sitting president credit for a decision made by a company that was very clearly — to anyone with even a few days’ worth of actual retail sales experience — not a win for Joe Biden.

The account, which bills itself as the “largest online community of President Biden’s supporters,” claims to exist for the purpose of “[k]eeping score of President Biden’s wins.”

I can neither confirm nor deny that it’s actually the “largest online community of President Biden’s supporters,” though since it has only about 369,600 supporters, I would guess … actually, you know what? That probably is the largest online community of President Biden’s supporters. Carry on.

At any rate, you’d think that a social media account dedicated to tracking the current administration’s wins would have precious little to post.

And, actually, you’d be right. A quick perusal of some of the account’s most recent posts show that in order to post positive news about Biden, they almost universally — in ways that are sometimes subtle and sometimes anything but — play loosely with the facts.

One obvious example came up on Saturday, when the account claimed that Costco was keeping the price of its hot dog combo — which includes a quarter-pound all-beef hot dog and a 20-ounce drink — at $1.50 as a result of Biden’s economic policies.

“BREAKING: Due to President Biden’s hard work on lowering costs, Costco’s new Finance Chief has announced $1.50 hot dogs are here to stay,” the pro-Biden account claimed.

But X quickly added some important “context” from its readers — context that basically called “Biden’s Wins” a liar.

“This is a business tactic called a ‘Loss Leader,’ which is an advertisement by a business for a product or service that has been strategically chosen to draw in customers at a financial loss for the product to increase revenue,” the note explained.

“This is not due to the Biden administration,” it added, just in case there was any doubt about it.

To add insult to injury, it added a link to a CNN article — not exactly a Biden-bashing outlet — explaining that Costo “is willing to lose money selling the hot dogs at that price as long as it helps Costco draw in and retain customers” and that, if Costco’s hot dog combo price had kept pace with inflation, it would now cost $4.50, three times what it cost in 1985.

BREAKING: Due to President Biden’s hard work on lowering costs, Costco’s new Finance Chief has announced $1.50 hot dogs are here to stay. — Biden’s Wins (@BidensWins) June 1, 2024

The same account has claimed the former President Donald Trump’s polling numbers have fallen 6 points since his conviction last week for falsifying business records, while the RealClearPolitics polling average showed Trump with a 1.8 percent lead on the day prior to the verdict and a 2.0 percent lead two days after it.

Similarly, it claimed that “Biden’s polling nationwide has skyrocketed” since the verdict, when the same RealClearPolitics page shows Biden’s polling percentage moving from 39.4 to 39.5 percent over the same time period. I’m not sure what the technical definition of “skyrocket” it when it comes to polling numbers, but I’m pretty sure that ain’t it.

In fact, the whole account is full of posts like these, as if it were intentionally lobbing softballs for the right to slam out of the park. It almost rises to the level of self-parody.

Almost. In reality, it amounts to what most leftist communication amounts to — propaganda that assumes ignorance in its consumers.

That’s harder to get away with in 2024, when the actual facts are available to anyone with the will to go find them. But nice try anyway, leftists.

See you in November.

