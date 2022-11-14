Biden's Worst Nightmare: GOP Gets 1 Seat Closer to House Majority as Incumbent Wins in Close Race

In an inexcusable repeat of 2020, Election Day has farcically morphed into Election Month this year. However, there’s good news for the GOP as incumbent Republican Rep. David Schweikert of Arizona won re-election to Congress late Sunday — five days after voters went to the polls.

By defeating Democratic challenger Jevin Hodge in the race to represent Arizona’s 1st Congressional District, Schweikert brought the GOP one step closer to regaining control of the House of Representatives.

This scenario could be President Joe Biden’s worst nightmare, as numerous Republicans — including Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia — have vowed to impeach him if the GOP regains control of the lower chamber of Congress.

A GOP-controlled House also would be able to block many of Biden’s radical bills and put the kibosh on some of his destructive policies.

As of 2 p.m. ET Monday, Democrats had won 201 seats in the House, according to Decision Desk HQ, while Republicans controlled 215 seats — just three seats shy of the 218 needed to control the chamber.

Decision Desk HQ projects Rep. David Schweikert (R) wins re-election to the U.S. House in Arizona’s 1st Congressional District.#DecisionMade: 10:01pm EST Follow more results here: https://t.co/erllKADtzf pic.twitter.com/7MHebQY0VX — Decision Desk HQ (@DecisionDeskHQ) November 14, 2022

On Monday, Biden acknowledged that the Democrats were unlikely to retain control of the House.

“I think we’re going to get very close in the House … but I don’t think we’re going to make it,” he said during a news conference in Bali, Indonesia.







Schweikert, who was the incumbent in Arizona’s 6th Congressional District, was driven to run in the 1st because of redistricting, so his election was not a foregone conclusion.

A pro-lifer who advocates for a strong border and lower taxes, the congressman has a 95.48 lifetime score from the American Conservative Union.

As someone who was saved from an abortion after a last-minute change of heart by my birth mother who lovingly gave me up for adoption, the issue of abortion is profoundly personal for me. I am proudly pro-life, and I commend the Court for their decision today. #ProLife — David Schweikert (@DavidSchweikert) June 24, 2022

While the GOP was poised to win the House, Democrats retained control of the Senate by a razor-thin margin.

The “red wave” that many pollsters had predicted did not occur for a variety of reasons, but one thing is clear:

The United States must clean up its elections to promote transparency so voters know who won within a day or two of Election Day, at most.

Before that ill-fated night in 2020, Americans typically knew who had won the presidential election before they went to bed on Election Day. (One notable exception was the 2000 race between Republican George Bush and Democrat Al Gore.)

Now, however, our national elections have devolved into a joke. Our shady electoral practices are a disgraceful indictment of the U.S. political machinery.

No civilized country can survive if its citizenry loses faith in all its institutions, especially in the concept of fair and free elections.

Allowing the voting shenanigans we witnessed in 2020 to occur every election cycle is a surefire recipe for a national implosion.

