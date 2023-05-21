Big American Retailer Releases Disturbing New Female Swimsuit: 'Extra Crotch Coverage,' 'Tuck-Friendly'

Massive American retail chain Target has found itself at the center of an all-too-familiar controversy after its latest line LGBT-themed swimwear set off social media.

This entire controversy appears to have begun when comedian Chrissie Mayr tweeted about her recent discovery of some peculiar swimsuit features on women’s suits at Target.

WARNING: The following tweet contains language the reader may find offensive.

Thanks to @Target I found the perfect swimsuit for creeping out all the women and children at the pool this summer. Can’t wait to tuck my cock into this little number while sipping a Bud Light! pic.twitter.com/sGD1fc74P9 — Chrissie Mayr🇺🇸 (@ChrissieMayr) May 16, 2023

“Thanks to @Target I found the perfect swimsuit for creeping out all the women and children at the pool this summer,” Mayr tweeted. “Can’t wait to tuck my c*** into this little number while sipping a Bud Light!”

The tweet included images of Mayr showing off the multi-colored swimsuits.

Within those images, you can see that two of the touted features of the swim suit are its “tuck-friendly construction” and “extra crotch coverage.” It also appears that these “tuck-friendly” swimsuits run forty dollars.

A glance at the comments under Mayr’s viral tweet show that it’s not just her that found these swimsuits in poor taste and that it may be time to take action against the retailer.

The calls to boycott and Mayr’s tweet itself directly recall the calamitous state of Bud Light and its parent company Anheuser-Busch.

The beleaguered beer titan is still grappling with the fallout of its disastrous association with transgender influencer Dylan Mulvaney in April.

The once ubiquitous beer has become a toxic brand, with collapsing sales and leadership shake-ups all largely stemming from working with Mulvaney.

Will the same type of backlash hit Target?

While the bizarre swimwear may indeed offend quite a number of people, Target, unlike Bud Light, has always been rather upfront about its pro-LGBT stances. The company has long marketed LGBT “pride” merchandise — oftentimes to minors.

While the swimwear is an oddity, it’s not out of character for Target at all. For Bud Light, its dalliance with transgenderism largely felt abrupt and out of character.

Regardless, Mayr had some biting criticisms to add to her viral tweet.

“No real woman would be caught dead in that swimsuit, it’s hideous. It’s exactly what a dude pretending to be a woman would wear,” she told Fox News. “The only thing I’ll be tucking is my money back into my wallet and shopping elsewhere. What an obnoxious virtue signal from Target. And it’s not even [LGBT Pride Month] yet.”

