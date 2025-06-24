The 'Big, Beautiful Bill' Is Getting Much Worse in the Senate Thanks to Challenges from Democrats

President Trump’s “Big, Beautiful Bill” has been watered down in the Senate, with key provisions that are vital to the White House’s agenda stripped out of the legislation.

One of the most significant components removed from the House version was a measure aimed at reining in federal judges, who have been issuing nationwide injunctions against the federal government, NBC News reported.

Senate Parliamentarian Elizabeth MacDonough ruled that the provision on judges violated the “Byrd rule,” which says the bill’s elements must directly relate to spending or taxes.

This is crucial given the Republicans’ plan to pass the law as a budgetary bill, which would allow them to override the necessary 60-vote threshold in the Senate and pass the legislation with a simple majority of 51 lawmakers.

That provision was included after dozens of rulings against the Trump administration were handed down by federal judges, some of whom the Republicans accused of legislating from the bench while ignoring long-standing precedent.

Rep. Brandon Gill, a Republican from Texas, went so far as to introduce articles of impeachment against United States District Judge James Boasberg, who tried to stop the Trump administration from deporting Tren de Aragua gang members.

Gill’s fellow Texas Republican Congressman Chip Roy posted about the “Big, Beautiful Bill” on social media Monday, highlighting how it’s only getting worse.

Roy said the new version would increase the deficit more than the House version, weaken the removal of harmful environmental regulations, hobble food stamp reform, and prevent Health Savings Account expansion.

“The OBBB is now 1) increasing deficits a LOT than the House bill, 2) watering down termination of the Green New Scam to less than 50%, 3) watering down food stamp reforms, 4) taking out HSA expansion, 5) gutting our (weak) effort to stop rogue judges, & 6) more… so… NOT GOOD,” he wrote on the social media platform X.

Will the “Big, Beautiful Bill" eventually become law? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 57% (4 Votes) No: 43% (3 Votes)

The OBBB is now 1) increasing deficits a LOT than the House bill, 2) watering down termination of the Green New Scam to less than 50%, 3) watering down food stamp reforms, 4) taking out HSA expansion, 5) gutting our (weak) effort to stop rogue judges, & 6) more… so… NOT GOOD. pic.twitter.com/BUJsAmbqcG — Chip Roy (@chiproytx) June 23, 2025

Conservatives have been divided over the bill for the past several weeks.

Back in November, the country voted for change. It voted for increased border security, energy independence, tax cut extensions, the elimination of taxes on tips, global fairness on trade, defunding the woke agenda, and a return to America First.

Trump presented this vision to Congress. The onus is now on them to act like adults, hammer out their differences, and deliver on what the people want.

Even critics of the bill like Republican Sen. Rand Paul of Kentucky have a point when they say they would vote yes if the debt ceiling wasn’t raised and certain spending practices were addressed.

Yet with so much on the line, Republicans must show the public they can be trusted to handle the country’s affairs before a major midterm election next year.

There are actions Trump can take to maintain public confidence and get results, but many of them can only be codified if they’re passed by the legislative branch.

This includes the Senate enacting Department of Government Efficiency cuts to expose fraud and waste on a massive scale. The measure that has already cleared the House of Representatives.

Republicans control their own destiny and must put their divisions aside. Otherwise they will be thrown out of power.

The result will be Trump facing a radically hostile Congress for his final two years in office, triggering another circus the likes of which we’ve never seen.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.