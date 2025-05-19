'Big, Beautiful Bill' Passes Committee Vote After Mike Johnson Agrees to Changes Pushed by Conservatives

President Donald Trump’s “big beautiful bill” that would extend his 2017 tax cuts and reshape federal spending cleared a hurdle Sunday night that it failed to clear last week.

The bill passed the House Budget Committee 17-16 in a rare Sunday night vote, according to The New York Times. The bill failed a similar vote on Friday

In the party-line vote, Republican Reps. Chip Roy of Texas, Josh Brecheen of Oklahoma, Ralph Norman of South Carolina and Andrew Clyde of Georgia and voted present, which allowed the bill to pass the committee even as the members have not yet given it their stamp of approval.

“Deliberations continue to this very moment,” Republican Rep. Jodey Arrington of Texas, who chairs the committee, said Sunday night, noting that the push and pull of GOP factions who want very different elements included or excluded from the bill is a long way from over.

“They will continue on into the week and, I suspect, right up until the time we put this big, beautiful bill on the floor of the House,” he said.

Trump cheered the step in a Truth Social post, writing “CONGRATULATIONS REPUBLICANS!!! MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!!!”

Committee passage was a sign that the bill is moving forward, House Speaker Mike Johnson said, according to NBC.

“We’re on track, working around the clock to deliver this nation-shaping legislation for the American people as soon as possible. … This really is once-in-a-generation opportunity that we have here,” he said.

Roy capsulized the objections of conservatives in a post on X.

“Tonight, after a great deal of work and engagement over the weekend, the Budget Committee advanced a reconciliation bill that lays the foundation for much needed tax relief, border security, and important spending reductions and reforms,” he wrote, noting the bill will “will move Medicaid work requirements forward and reduces the availability of future subsidies under the green new scam.”

“But, the bill does not yet meet the moment – leaving almost half of the green new scam subsidies continuing. More, it fails to end the Medicaid money laundering scam and perverse funding structure that provides seven times more federal dollars for each dollar of state spending for the able-bodied relative to the vulnerable,” Roy wrote.

Roy said he and his fellow critics of the bill acted “out of respect for the Republican Conference and the President to move the bill forward.”

“It gives us the opportunity to work together this week to get the job done in light of the fact our bond rating was dropped yet again due to historic fiscal mismanagement by both parties. This bill is a strong step forward – and I am proud of Chairman Arrington, the Speaker, and my colleagues for the work we did to make progress with the White House. But we have to do more to deliver for the American people,” he wrote.

Roy did note that, “We can and must do better before we pass the final product.”

According to Fox News, a final House vote could come this week.

House passage is not the end of the deal-making that will surround the bill, because it also needs to pass the Senate, where some different priorities and agendas are likely to seek changes.

Johnson said House and Senate leaders were “in close coordination” on the bill, adding, “we hope that they don’t make many modifications to it.”

