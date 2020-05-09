SECTIONS
Commentary
Print

Big Businesses That Abused Paycheck Protection Program Should Get Ready for an Audit

Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin, right, speaks as President Donald Trump looks on during the daily coronavirus task force briefing at the White House on April 21, 2020, in Washington, D.C.Drew Angerer / Getty ImagesTreasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin, right, speaks as President Donald Trump looks on during the daily coronavirus task force briefing at the White House on April 21, 2020, in Washington, D.C. (Drew Angerer / Getty Images)

By C. Douglas Golden
Published May 9, 2020 at 9:23am
Print

If you’re a big business and you abused the Small Business Association’s new Paycheck Protection Program, you’re getting very close to the deadline for you to pay the government back.

If you don’t, that means the government is going to be coming after you — and you can definitely be ready for an audit.

That’s the message Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin has for those who took the PPP loans, with a promise to do a “full audit” of every loan over $2 million.

“We will make sure that what was the intent for taxpayers is fulfilled here,” he said during an April 28 appearance on CNBC.

Of everything in the largest phase of coronavirus relief legislation from Congress, the PPP has arguably been the most controversial program. That’s largely because more than 220 public companies have applied for $870 million in PPP loans, according to CNBC.

TRENDING: NBC Admits to Airing Highly Deceptive Edit of Attorney General Barr's Comments

If your company has a stock price, you clearly shouldn’t be taking money for a program that’s supposed to be for mom-and-pop businesses and restaurants that couldn’t make ends meet otherwise — especially since the loans were meant to be forgiven if the companies used them to retain their employees.

While banks had acted as middlemen for the PPP funds, Mnuchin said any company that took the loans and didn’t need them would be the ones on the hook — although the Department of the Treasury has said businesses that didn’t qualify have until May 14 to return the money if they were publicly held or had “adequate sources of liquidity” when they took those loans.

Outrage ensued after some of America’s biggest brands were among those who took the loans during the first go-around — although the general excuse given by the entities in question was that they were unaware of the strictures of the program.

If you’re the Los Angeles Lakers, that’s not going to fly.

Should the government go after PPP cheats harder?

Other brands that took the loans included Ruth’s Chris Steak House and Shake Shack. They’ve since said they would return the money.

If you’re a company that received money and didn’t actually need it, be prepared for an uncomfortable time.

“It’s the borrowers who have criminal liability if they made this certification, and it’s not true,” Mnuchin said. “We’re going to do a full audit of every loan over $2 million.”

“This was a program designed for small businesses — it was not a program that was designed for public companies that had liquidity.”

And while Mnuchin is a Lakers guy, he wasn’t particularly a fan of the fact the team decided to take the loan.

RELATED: Sciascia: Dems' Callousness Toward Capitalism on Display as Small Business Loans Dry Up

“I never expected in a million years that the Los Angeles Lakers — which I’m a big fan of the team, but I’m not a big fan of the fact that they took a $4.6 million loan,” he said. “I think that’s outrageous, and I’m glad they’ve returned it, or they would have had liability.”

The Lakers have indeed returned the $4.6 million, although were defensive (pun unintended) over it.

“The Lakers qualified for and received a loan under the Payroll Protection Program,” a Lakers spokesperson said in a statement, according to CNN. “However, once we found out the funds from the program had been depleted, we repaid the loan so that financial support would be directed to those most in need. The Lakers remain completely committed to supporting both our employees and our community.”

The team’s qualifications, a source told CNN, were that they had 303 full- and part-time employees and weren’t planning to lay off or furlough any of them. However, they’re also worth, you know, $4.4 billion and most people aren’t going to be buying a basketball jersey of the small coffee place in your town.

What shaming won’t do, an audit will.

As Florida GOP Sen. Marco Rubio pointed out on Twitter, this wasn’t something that got clarified after all the money went out of the door to companies that didn’t qualify for it:

The restrictions were always there. Banks, it seems, were poor middlemen, but the job was to get the money out as fast as possible to save as many businesses as possible, and — well, banks tend to be good at this.

Big companies should have known better than to apply for PPP funding. For publicly listed companies, this never should have been a question.

For those that did so anyway, they have until May 14 to do the right thing. After that, be prepared for an audit.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Submit a Correction





Print
C. Douglas Golden
Contributor, Commentary
C. Douglas Golden is a writer who splits his time between the United States and Southeast Asia. Specializing in political commentary and world affairs, he's written for Conservative Tribune and The Western Journal for four years.
C. Douglas Golden is a writer who splits his time between the United States and Southeast Asia. Specializing in political commentary and world affairs, he's written for Conservative Tribune and The Western Journal for four years. Aside from politics, he enjoys spending time with his wife, literature (especially British comic novels and modern Japanese lit), indie rock, coffee, Formula One and football (of both American and world varieties).
Birthplace
Morristown, New Jersey
Education
Catholic University of America
Languages Spoken
English, Spanish
Topics of Expertise
American Politics, World Politics, Culture







Even RBG Smacked Down Judicial Activism in Unanimous SCOTUS Decision
Mexican President Revives Obama Scandal
Judge Undermines Girls' Entire Case Against Trans Athletes
Leftists Paint Man as White Supremacist, Here Is the Real Story Behind His Viral Photo
State Senator Warns Big Tech-Involved Testing Could Lurch Us Toward '1984'
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×