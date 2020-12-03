Residents of Los Angeles were asked to stay home and avoid all contact with the outside world by Mayor Eric Garcetti in a desperate plea on Wednesday evening.

Garcetti urged Angelinos to help stop the spread of the coronavirus and told them they must cancel “everything.”

JUST IN: Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti: “It’s time to cancel everything.” pic.twitter.com/oMiwjSTFWg — The Hill (@thehill) December 3, 2020

“My message couldn’t be simpler. It’s time to hunker down. It’s time to cancel everything. And if it isn’t essential, don’t do it,” Garcetti said at a media briefing.

“Don’t meet up with others outside your household. Don’t host a gathering. Don’t attend a gathering,” he continued.

“And following our targeted safer-at-home order, if you’re able to stay home, stay home.”

Garcetti, a Democrat, shared a clip of his briefing on Twitter.

“The new year brings hope –– for vaccines and for stopping this pandemic. But here’s the truth: we’re in for a long, hard winter,” he wrote.

“As the worst hits us, stay home as much as you can. Cancel any non-essential activities. Hunker down, L.A. We’ll get through this together.”

The new year brings hope –– for vaccines and for stopping this pandemic. But here’s the truth: we’re in for a long, hard winter. As the worst hits us, stay home as much as you can. Cancel any non-essential activities. Hunker down, L.A. We’ll get through this together. pic.twitter.com/6TkVsTfPzP — MayorOfLA (@MayorOfLA) December 3, 2020

Garcetti’s office also issued a 14-page “Targeted Safer at Home Order” on Wednesday.

“We must refrain from gathering with people from outside our household wherever possible. Angelenos have shown what is possible when we cooperate, listen, and protect our family, friends, neighbors, and favorite businesses,” the order read.

“[A]ll businesses within the City of Los Angeles are ordered to cease operations that require in-person attendance by workers at a workplace.”

The order specifically targeted nightclubs, bars and theaters, ordering them to remain closed.

Additionally, all restaurants must immediately stop serving dine-in customers both indoors and outdoors.

Religious services are exempted by the order, so long as they are outdoors and attendees follow health guidelines by social distancing and wearing masks.

One notable exemption to the strict order issued by Garcetti is for protests.

The order stated that an “outdoor in-person protest” is exempt, “as long as persons participating in a protest observe the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health Protocol for Public Demonstrations.”

Hollywood filmmaking and other entertainment industry activities are also exempt, as long as safety measures are taken.

LA beaches will also be kept open.

