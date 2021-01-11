The financial software company Stripe will no longer process payments from the Trump campaign store amid several tech companies cutting ties with the president.

Stripe made the decision as it claimed the campaign violated its terms of service regarding payments for potentially dangerous activities, The Wall Street Journal reported.

Under the company’s “high-risk” business category, Stripe reserves the right to restrict businesses that “engages in, encourages, promotes or celebrates unlawful violence or physical harm to persons or property” or discriminates against a particular group.

Wednesday’s mob at the Capitol left many people asking questions about President Donald Trump’s role in it, and what the proper response should be from the public and private sector.

The company is one of many to take action against Trump in recent days, as many companies fear that his having a platform would incite violence in the final days of his presidency.

For starters, Facebook, Instagram, Snapchat and others banned Trump from their platforms indefinitely, or at least until Inauguration Day.

All of those paled in comparison to the permanent suspension of the president’s notorious Twitter account, where he has made countless controversial statements throughout his time in office.

But the buck did not stop there with tech companies, as Twitter also suspended the Trump campaign account for posting a statement from the president, as well as getting rid of some other pro-Trump voices on the platform.

Meanwhile, Facebook has just announced it will be removing all content that includes the phrase “stop the steal,” a reference to the alleged but unproven widespread voter fraud in the 2020 election, according to CNBC.

These actions have stirred up a conversation on Section 230, a part of the United States Code that protects forums like Twitter from getting sued for harmful content posted by a third party.

Trump had been pushing for Section 230 reform in recent months, even going as far as to veto the National Defense Authorization Act because it did not include reform in the legislation. The NDAA ultimately became law due to a veto override.

Unlike social media companies, Stripe is not subject to Section 230, so not much would change in how it handles e-commerce.

Regardless, this is just one component of the consequential aftermath of the Capitol Hill incursion that will certainly be in history books.

