Big GOP Midterm News: Polling in 9 Key Senate Races Shows GOP Candidates Leading

The drumbeat of doom advanced by pundits who claim the Republican Party is heading for disaster in November may be out of step with what voters actually think, according to a series of new polls.

The looming election will decide whether President Donald Trump has an antagonistic, Democrat-dominated Congress for the final two years of his term, an extension of the current scenario in which the Republicans have a razor-thin margin in the House and a small Senate majority, or a divided Congress with each party in control of one chamber.

Because historical voting patterns indicate the party that holds the White House typically loses ground in the midterm elections, Democrats have been salivating over taking control.

But a group of polls from Interactive Polls indicates that dreams and reality may not align.

Senate Polling — Co/Efficient (R) 🔴 Kansas – Marshall +5

🔴 Nebraska – Ricketts +5

🔴 Iowa – Hinson +4

🔴 Alaska – Sullivan +2

🔴 Maine – Collins +2

🔴 Ohio – Husted +1

🟡 New Hampshire – Tied

🟡 Michigan – Tied

🔵 Minnesota – Flanagan +1 — InteractivePolls (@IAPolls2022) October 8, 2026

Just the News reported on the numbers, which include more than just traditional polling and were also shorn of details such as the sample size or margin of error, which can often function as barometers of how accurate the poll is.

In Kansas, Republican Sen. Roger Marshall had a five-point lead over Democrat Adam Hamilton.

Republican Sen. Pete Ricketts of Nebraska has a five-point lead over Dan Osborn, running as an independent.

Which party do you think will maintain control of the Senate after the midterms? Republicans Democrats Unsure Your vote matters! To ensure your vote is counted, a verification link has been sent to . Please check your inbox and click the link in the email to verify your email address and complete your vote. Important: Your vote will not be counted until you click the verification link in the email. Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Republicans 93% (192 votes) Democrats 1% (3 votes) Unsure 5% (11 votes)

Incumbent Alaska Republican Sen. Dan Sullivan leads by two points in a four-way race against Democrat Mary Peltola and two other challengers.

In Iowa, Rep. Ashley Hinson, a Republican, has a four-point lead in a race for an open seat. She is running against Democrat Josh Turek.

Interactive Polls gave Republican Sen. Susan Collins of Maine a two-point lead over Democrat Troy Jackson.

📷 MAJOR SENATE UPDATE 📷 New polling just dropped, and it’s a massive wake-up call! Republicans are either leading or locked in dead heats in NINE key Senate races across the country. 📷 📷 The momentum is shifting, and every single vote is going to count in these razor-thin battlegrounds. The fight for control of the Senate is officially on a knife-edge! 📷 Which race are you watching closest? Let’s hear it in the comments! #Politics #Elections #Polling #Senate #Government #USNews — Diamond and Silk® (@DiamondandSilk) October 11, 2026

Republican Sen. Jon Husted has a one-point lead over Democrat and former Sen. Sherrod Brown.

Other polls tracking the Maine and Ohio contests show the Republican candidates trailing.

Interactive Polls gave Democrat Peggy Flanagan a one-point lead in the race for U.S. Senate in Minnesota. Michele Tafoya is the Republican candidate for the open seat.

The Michigan race between Republican former Rep. Mike Rogers and Democrat Abdul El-Sayed is a tie, Interactive Polls said.

Likewise, the New Hampshire contest between Republican John Sununu and Democrat Chris Pappas was rated as a tie with three weeks to go before Election Day.

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