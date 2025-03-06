With the 'Big Guy' Gone, Hunter Biden's Problems Are Starting to Get A Lot Worse

Hunter Biden has apparently fallen on hard times.

The former first son has faced countless legal woes, ranging from gun charges to tax violations, but he was tremendously helped by the fact that his father, until just a few weeks ago, was the most powerful man in the entire world.

Former President Joe Biden also granted his wayward son a shocking blanket pardon that applied to virtually any federal criminal offense he may have committed over the course of a decade.

But even with that get-out-of-jail-free card, Hunter Biden is still struggling.

His legal team filed a motion Wednesday to drop a lawsuit against Garrett Ziegler, the former Trump staffer who publicized the contents of his infamous laptop, according to Fox News.

That’s because Hunter “does not have the resources to continue to litigate this matter,” per the document.

The legal team revealed that Hunter Biden “has suffered a significant downturn in his income and has significant debt in the millions of dollars range.”

That was worsened by his rental home in Los Angeles getting destroyed in the recent wildfires, a natural disaster which also destroyed his highly coveted artwork.

He also has difficulty with finding a new job.

“Moreover, this lack of resources has been exacerbated after the fires in the Pacific Palisades in early January upended Plaintiff’s life by rendering his rental house unlivable for an extended period of time and, like many others in that situation, Plaintiff has had difficulty in finding a new permanent place to live as well as finding it difficult to earn a living,” the document said.

“So, Plaintiff must focus his time and resources dealing with his relocation, the damage he has incurred due to the fires, and paying for his family’s living expenses as opposed to this litigation.”

There is a very specific reason why Hunter Biden is having trouble making money, and it’s not because his macaroni art was burned to a crisp in California.

The only reason anyone, from foreign companies in countries like China or Ukraine to the buyers of his pricey amateur doodles, was interested in the former drug addict was his connection to his father.

For years, members of the Biden family used their connections to Biden, who previously served in the Senate and as vice president, in order to secure lucrative jobs and opportunities that granted their employers access to the “Big Guy” himself.

With that incentive gone now that the elder Biden’s time in government appears to be over, it’s no wonder Hunter Biden is struggling to make ends meet.

President Biden caused quite a lot of unemployment during his disastrous term.

It appears that the last casualty of the Biden economy is his very own son.

