What happened to the Republican party?

A recent Fox News study revealed that MAGA Republicans are just as likely to vote as their Democratic counterparts. Non-MAGA Republicans, however, are not nearly as likely to fill the polls this November.

This enthusiasm gap forces the party to rely on its most passionate faction.

The poll was conducted by phone and online Sept. 11-14 among 1,211 registered voters.

CNN’s Chief Data Analyst broke the numbers down on Sept. 27. “Seventy-one percent of Democrats say they are certain in fact to vote in 2026,” said Harry Enten. “And look at this. MAGA Republicans — the same. It’s sympatico.”







He continued, “MAGA Republicans are not just saying that they are still supporting Trump … [T]hey’re also saying they are going to turn out in very high numbers, at least comparable to Democrats.”

Conversely, only 57 percent of Republicans that wouldn’t consider themselves “MAGA” said that they are certain to turn out Nov. 3.

What does this mean for the midterms?

Two things: First, Republican victories nationwide will be quite difficult. According to YouGov, 51% of Republicans don’t label themselves “MAGA.”

If half the Republican base turns out at a lower rate than Democrats overall, a blue wave becomes a very real possibility. The GOP could very easily lose the House; they could even lose the Senate.

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Second, the non-MAGA Republicans who are fired up to vote will likely be voting for non-MAGA Republicans. We already know that MAGA voters will be swarming the polls, but a moderate, non-MAGA candidate will likely attract the support of the reluctant 57 percent.

That coalition between MAGA and non-MAGA has the ability to carry the non-MAGA candidates across the finish line.

MAGA candidates, however, turn off the non-MAGA voters and will make their victory much less certain.

Even if Republicans maintain their majority in Congress, the Republicans filling those seats will likely be less loyal to the president and less responsive to the MAGA base.

But this shift away from MAGA doesn’t just affect the midterms — it reshapes the GOP’s future.

Since 2016, for better or for worse, President Donald Trump has been the figurehead of MAGA, the Republican Party, and American conservatism. He sets the agenda, he defines the rhetoric, and he leads in the battle against the left.

All of that is about to change.

A Reuters/Ipsos poll found that Republicans’ approval of the president has dropped from 86 percent in January 2026 to 73 percent in the September survey. He lost 24 points on economic issues and 26 points on the cost of living.

Further, the primary losses of Rep. Randy Feenstra, Lt. Gov. Burt Jones, Mike Lindell, among many other Trump-backed candidates reveal that his influence on the Republican base is slipping.

Like it or not, the Republican Party is pivoting away from Trump. None of his potential successors command the same popular appeal that propelled him to the White House 10 years ago. From all appearances, no one person will be calling the shots.

Ultimately, the future of the party won’t be decided in Washington.

The direction of the party — and the country — is in your hands. Get out and vote.

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