SECTIONS
Politics
Print

Big-Name Democrats Call on Northam To Resign

By Neetu Chandak
at 4:52pm
Print

Several big name Democratic politicians are calling on Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam to resign following a racist picture that appeared on a page set aside for him in his 1984 medical school yearbook.

In Northam’s home state, Attorney General Mark Herring, a fellow Democrat, has called for the governor to step down.

Herring himself is a likely contender for the governor’s office in the next election cycle. The Virginia governor is limited to one term.

TRENDING: Trump on Criminal Justice Reform: ‘A Lot of People in the NFL Have Been Calling and Thanking Me’

On the national scene, the chorus is getting louder.

Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren, New Jersey Sen. Cory Booker and New York Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand were some of the Democrats who called on Northam to resign.

The picture showed one person wearing blackface and another in a Ku Klux Klan costume in Northam’s section of the yearbook.

RELATED: Report: Northam’s 1984 Yearbook Staff Member Issues Scathing Fact-Check of Gov’s Denial

Hawaii Rep. Tulsi Gabbard, who has also announced a presidential bid in 2020, said Northam must resign if he cannot “win back” trust in a tweet on Sunday.

She added, however, that there needs to be space for people to “evolve away from hatred and bigotry.”

Gabbard previously called on Congress to take “action immediately” to censure Iowa Republican Rep. Steve King over his questions on how the terms “white nationalist” and “white supremacist” became offensive.

New York Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez also called for Northam to resign.

Northam apologized for the picture appearing in the Eastern Virginia Medical School yearbook Friday, but then denied being in the picture in a Saturday press conference.

Warren, Booker, Gabbard, Ocasio-Cortez and Gillibrand did not immediately respond to The Daily Caller News Foundation’s request for comment.

A version of this article appeared on The Daily Caller News Foundation website. Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Submit a Correction





Print

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×