Big-Name Democrats Call on Northam To Resign

Several big name Democratic politicians are calling on Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam to resign following a racist picture that appeared on a page set aside for him in his 1984 medical school yearbook.

In Northam’s home state, Attorney General Mark Herring, a fellow Democrat, has called for the governor to step down.

Herring himself is a likely contender for the governor’s office in the next election cycle. The Virginia governor is limited to one term.

BREAKING: Virginia Attorney General Mark R. Herring calls for Northam’s resignation: “It is no longer possible for Governor Northam to lead our Commonwealth and it is time for him to step down.” https://t.co/3LTLBhtCRu — NBC12 WWBT Richmond (@NBC12) February 2, 2019

On the national scene, the chorus is getting louder.

Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren, New Jersey Sen. Cory Booker and New York Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand were some of the Democrats who called on Northam to resign.

The picture showed one person wearing blackface and another in a Ku Klux Klan costume in Northam’s section of the yearbook.

These racist images are deeply disturbing. Hatred and discrimination have no place in our country and must not be tolerated, especially from our leaders – Republican or Democrat. Northam must resign. — Elizabeth Warren (@ewarren) February 2, 2019

These images arouse centuries of anger, anguish, and racist violence and they’ve eroded all confidence in Gov. Northam’s ability to lead. We should expect more from our elected officials. He should resign. — Cory Booker (@CoryBooker) February 2, 2019

There aren’t two sets of rules for our friends and our foes: Right is right and wrong is wrong. Americans deserve to be respected by their leaders, and racism cannot be excused in our government or anywhere else. Having seen the photo, I believe Governor Northam should resign. — Kirsten Gillibrand (@SenGillibrand) February 2, 2019

Hawaii Rep. Tulsi Gabbard, who has also announced a presidential bid in 2020, said Northam must resign if he cannot “win back” trust in a tweet on Sunday.

She added, however, that there needs to be space for people to “evolve away from hatred and bigotry.”

We also need to take firm responsibility for our actions and the pain caused, and make amends. If Governor @RalphNortham cannot win back the trust of his constituents, he must resign. — Tulsi Gabbard (@TulsiGabbard) February 2, 2019

Gabbard previously called on Congress to take “action immediately” to censure Iowa Republican Rep. Steve King over his questions on how the terms “white nationalist” and “white supremacist” became offensive.

Steve King’s comments and views are outrageous, offensive and must be condemned. Congress must take action immediately and pass a resolution to censure him. https://t.co/HcDjir2rmm — Tulsi Gabbard (@TulsiGabbard) January 12, 2019

New York Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez also called for Northam to resign.

Northam must resign, and those who try to help him stumble past this deserve scrutiny. If you can’t understand how painful + eroding this is to American society, let alone the state of Virginia, take some time to read up this weekend. To start, try “Between the World and Me.” https://t.co/Fm0srrPZgN — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) February 3, 2019

Northam apologized for the picture appearing in the Eastern Virginia Medical School yearbook Friday, but then denied being in the picture in a Saturday press conference.

Warren, Booker, Gabbard, Ocasio-Cortez and Gillibrand did not immediately respond to The Daily Caller News Foundation’s request for comment.

