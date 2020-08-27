SECTIONS
Big-Name Legal Team Steps Up To Help Kyle Rittenhouse Fight Kenosha Murder Charges

By Jack Davis
Published August 27, 2020 at 1:39pm
Illinois teen Kyle Rittenhouse will not be alone as he faces murder charges related to a shooting Tuesday night during the chaotic rioting that has ripped through Kenosha, Wisconsin.

Attorney Lin Wood has rallied to find the teen the best legal representation he can have.

Rittenhouse, 17, of Antioch, Illinois, was arrested Wednesday to face charges of first-degree homicide in connection with the shooting deaths of two people during rioting in Kenosha.

Wood, who has represented former Covington Catholic High School student Nick Sandmann in his lawsuits against media outlets that smeared him and his Kentucky classmates in relation to an incident at the 2019 March for Life, led a very public charge to find Rittenhouse a good criminal attorney in response to a tweet from Democratic Rep. Ayanna Pressley, a member of the progressive “squad” of House members. The Massachusetts congresswoman called Rittenhouse a “terrorist.”

In his series of tweets, Wood wrote, “This young man needs & deserves courageous legal counsel who will fight for him,” adding, “The fight is for Kyle and for ALL Freedom Loving Americans.”

Wood is being supported by conservative commentator Michelle Malkin.

Although extensive social media videos were posted that night, it is difficult to precisely document what took place given the quality of the videos and the disjointed sequence of events they appear to portray.

However, witnesses and videos all indicate that Rittenhouse was being chased through the streets and at one point went down to the ground, whether because he fell or was pushed.

“The line in the sand has been crossed,” Wood tweeted. “If Kyle cannot defend himself under the circumstances shown in videos, we are all at risk.”

The New York Times’ visual investigations team examined numerous video clips in an effort to track Rittenhouse’s movements Tuesday night.

Witness, Julio Rosas, 24, said “two people jumped onto him and there was a struggle for control of his rifle,” according to the Chicago Tribune.

“The rifle was being jerked around in all directions while it was being fired,” he said.

Pat Mess, whose said his grandparents live near the area where the shooting took place, said the gunman appeared to have been pushed to the ground.

“All hell broke loose from there,” Mess said. “That’s when all the shots started breaking out. That was when we witnessed the man right here laying on his back with an AR-style rifle.

“He proceeded to flip over and he fired two shots from that.”

Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
