Big Name Shopping for Home in Tom Brady's Neighborhood: The Two Are Reportedly 'Friendly'

 By Richard Moorhead  May 15, 2023 at 4:00pm
One of the biggest names in American culture is eyeing a move that’ll make her a neighbor to an all-time great athlete.

Kim Kardashian is considering buying a home at the Baker’s Bay Golf & Ocean Club, according to the New York Post’s Page Six.

Kardashian’s in contact with another celebrity resident of the club, located in the Bahamas — legendary NFL quarterback Tom Brady.

She’s sought advice on living in the exclusive community, according to Page Six.

“Kim and Tom are friendly. She phoned him and asked him for his advice on Baker’s Bay.”

Kardashian visited Baker’s Bay over the weekend to get a feel for the community.

A source close to Kardashian emphasized that the relationship between the two is purely platonic — stating that there’s “no romance” between Brady and the celebrity.

Some fans of Brady are cautioning him to stay away from the influencer and actress.

Jennifer Lopez, Michael Jordan, and Alex Rodriguez are among the American celebrities that own property in the exclusive Bahamian vacation community, according to the Post.

Kardashian finalized a divorce from hip-hop artist Kanye West last year — separating from her husband around the same time that he began to express his support for Nazi ideology.

Brady himself divorced from his ex-wife Gisele Bundchen last year.

Brady is widely considered to be the greatest player in NFL history.

The seven-time Super Bowl champion quarterback announced his retirement (for the second time) earlier this year, ending an unprecedented career with the New England Patriots and Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

He rebuffed suggestions he’d come out of retirement for a second time in a March tweet, explaining that he was busy caring for his daughter’s pet kitten.

Richard Moorhead
Conversation