Commentary
Big Tech Bias on Full Display, Censors Trump Over 100 Times More Than Biden: Report

By C. Douglas Golden
Published November 11, 2020 at 8:07am
Twitter has reportedly censored President Donald Trump and his campaign 111 times since May 2018 as of Monday. That, it may not surprise you to learn, is 111 times more than Twitter has censored Joe Biden and his campaign.

According to an analysis by the Media Research Center, that number has been bolstered since Election Day with almost three dozen tweets censored in some way, shape or form.

Most of the censored communications, it also won’t surprise you to learn, involve the election and the validity of the results.

“The company’s arsenal used against Team Trump included labels, filters, blocking URLs and preventing users from commenting on certain tweets,” the Media Research Center’s Corinne Weaver wrote in the Monday piece.

“This same treatment was also handed to the Trump campaign Twitter account. Since Nov. 3, Trump’s personal Twitter account was censored 35 times as he tweeted about ballots and election counts. Overall, Twitter has censored Trump since May 31, 2018, a grand total of 111 times. In contrast, Biden and his campaign have received no forms of censorship or suppression.”

Now, you could tell me it’s because Joe Biden (or likely a highly remunerated social media expert who can carefully deploy neutral language that sounds almost strong enough to resemble something worth reading) tweets amorphous, anodyne stuff like this:

That’s ol’ “no malarkey” Joe, telling like it is — whatever he’s telling us.

Is Big Tech biased against Republicans?

Both Twitter and Facebook, meanwhile — and Twitter in particular — have made it their holy mission to crack down on anything that potentially questions the legitimacy of mail-in voting or the results it produced.

Some of this stuff goes further than others, it’s worth noting, and perhaps a flag or two on some of the more controversial ones would pass with a bit of grumbling about the state of Silicon Valley.

However, some of the flags came on clips like this from Fox News’ “The Next Revolution With Steve Hilton”:

Yes, “[t]his claim about election fraud is disputed.” What’s the claim about election fraud, though?

It’s just Tammy Bruce, a Fox News contributor and Washington Times columnist saying this: “There’s always some kind of fraud, that’s unavoidable. But when you’re dealing with the most vulnerable voting dynamic, which are the mail-in ballots, that’s the biggest issue. And now with it being about 50 percent of what came in, we have to be able to deal with the nature of the legitimacy of this and if it can be legitimate.”

Here’s Texas GOP Sen. Ted Cruz talking about software issues in Michigan and how “[t]he legal process is how you resolve those questions.”

Again, “disputed.”

Maria Bartiromo and GOP South Carolina Sen. Lindsey Graham talking about dead people voting: “disputed.”

The Media Research Center makes the facts on this one pretty clear: “[A]ccording to 2012 research done by the Pew Center on the States, 1.8 million deceased people were registered as voters. This topic has been discussed broadly by both sides in the past 10 years.”

And if you’re retweeted by Trump, you could be in trouble, as well.

There’s journalist Paul Sperry and pundits Matt Walsh and Dan Bongino. Retweeted by Trump — and all with some censorship on them.

In the three days following Election Day, Forbes reported Friday, half of Trump’s tweets were censored — 11 out of 22.

It probably won’t surprise you that Big Tech bias played a huge role in the election. In fact, the Media Research Center indicated that the suppression could have cost Trump the race, with an estimate of 289 electoral votes for the president if the Hunter Biden laptop story hadn’t been suppressed.

We’ll never know whether or not that’s true, but what’s clear is that Big Tech plans on putting its thumb on the electoral scales every few years.

What they want is nice, pleasant, pliant Republicans who are indistinguishable from Democrats policy-wise, except for the fact they hem and haw and don’t quite give in so easily. Say what you will about President Trump, he fights — and that’s exactly what they don’t want from the GOP.

Yes, you’ll say, but doesn’t Joe Biden say unobjectionable things compared with President Trump?

Of course. Biden would never question the legitimacy of Trump’s 2016 election. That’s what he has his surrogates for.

And when his opponents do the same thing, Biden also has his surrogates in Big Tech to shut them up. It’s what the kids like to call a win-win situation.

C. Douglas Golden is a writer who splits his time between the United States and Southeast Asia. Specializing in political commentary and world affairs, he's written for Conservative Tribune and The Western Journal for four years.
C. Douglas Golden is a writer who splits his time between the United States and Southeast Asia. Specializing in political commentary and world affairs, he's written for Conservative Tribune and The Western Journal for four years. Aside from politics, he enjoys spending time with his wife, literature (especially British comic novels and modern Japanese lit), indie rock, coffee, Formula One and football (of both American and world varieties).
