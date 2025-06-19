'It's a Big Win': Jury Renders Verdict on MyPillow CEO - But Mike Lindell Isn't Backing Down

MyPillow founder Mike Lindell can’t be resting easy after a jury verdict on Monday, but he isn’t giving up.

The vocal supporter of President Donald Trump was found liable in federal court in Colorado for defaming a former employee of Dominion Voting Systems with his comments on the 2020 election, according to The Associated Press.

But in interviews after the trial, Lindell remained as ebullient as ever and vowed to appeal.

According to the AP, the verdict ordered Lindell and his online platform, Frankspeech, to pay former Dominion security and product strategy director Eric Coomer $2.3 million in damages.

That’s no small amount of money, but it’s a pittance compared to the amount Coomer’s lawsuit had sought. According to the AP, Coomer was looking for $62.7 million.

And it’s much, much less than the $787 million settlement Dominion obtained with Fox News over its coverage of the controversy surrounding Dominion voting machines in the aftermath of the 2020 vote — which saw Democrat Joe Biden declared winner in a razor-tight race with then-President Donald Trump in Trump’s re-election bid.

(Trump has since, of course, returned to the White House after trouncing now-former Vice President Kamala Harris in the November 2024 election.)

In an interview immediately after the verdict with former New York Mayor and Trump supporter Rudy Giuliani — himself a veteran of courtroom battles over the 2020 election — and his podcast “The Rudy Giuliani Show” (on the Lindell platform LindellTV), the hard-charging Lindell showed no signs of backing down.

Do you support Mike Lindell? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 99% (238 Votes) No: 1% (3 Votes)

In particular, as the website Law & Crime reported, Coomer’s lawsuit sought liability against Lindell’s company, MyPillow. The jury declined to go along with that.

And that had Lindell claiming victory, no matter how the case was being reported in the mainstream media.

“It’s a huge breakthrough [for] free speech and First Amendment rights,” he said, about the 3:43 mark in the video above. “My employees, I’m sure, are celebrating right now.”

In an interview with conservative commentator Steve Bannon on Bannon’s “War Room” Lindell echoed similar sentiments

“MyPillow Is Here To Stay” Mike Lindell On Election Jury Trial Verdict @realMikeLindell pic.twitter.com/xko8xoxh8I — Bannon’s WarRoom (@Bannons_WarRoom) June 17, 2025

“It’s a big win, everybody,” Lindell said. “MyPillow 100 percent innocent.

“We got completely validated that we did nothing wrong, never did anything wrong …

“MyPillow is here to stay. We’re not going anywhere,” he said.

Of course, Lindell isn’t emerging from the court fights unscathed.

Besides the $2.3 million jury judgment, as the AP reported, Lindell has seen the decline of his own personal fortunes.

He said he had a net worth of $60 million before going public with his complaints about the 2020 election, and is now $10 million in debt, according to the AP.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.