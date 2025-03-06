Share
Commentary
After Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, right, instigated an argument with President Donald Trump last week, Trump suspended American aid to Ukraine. The move came so abruptly that U.S. military planes carrying supplies to Ukraine were forced to turn around midflight.
Commentary
After Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, right, instigated an argument with President Donald Trump last week, Trump suspended American aid to Ukraine. The move came so abruptly that U.S. military planes carrying supplies to Ukraine were forced to turn around midflight. (AFP / Getty Images ; Nicolas Tucat - AFP / Getty Images)

How Big Did Zelenskyy Mess Up Meeting with Trump? Just Look at What US Warplanes Did After Oval Office Disaster

 By Ben Zeisloft  March 6, 2025 at 7:00am
Share

American military aid to Ukraine was stopped so abruptly that planes carrying weapons were ordered to turn around in the sky.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy instigated an argument with President Donald Trump and Vice President J.D. Vance during a meeting in the Oval Office last week, and the consequences could be massive for the war-torn country.

The Pentagon confirmed on Tuesday that Trump ordered a pause on all aid to the Eastern European nation, with all assistance officially coming to a stop as of Monday evening, according to USA Today.

One official reportedly said that planes en route delivering aid would have to turn around midflight.

If the pause on aid continues, the move will kneecap Ukraine’s ability to continue defending itself from Russia in a war that has extended longer than three years.

The United States has by far contributed the most to the Ukrainian war effort out of any single country.

One federal interagency group estimates the amount of total aid to be $183 billion as of Dec. 31, while European Union institutions have contributed $52.1 billion and individual European countries have sent a combined $60.4 billion.

By the tally of Reuters, America has spent $65 billion on military aid specifically, primarily through the Presidential Drawdown Authority and the Ukraine Security Assistance Initiative.

The former program allowed now-former President Joe Biden, and now allows Trump, to approve transfers of equipment from American stockpiles to foreign countries without the approval of Congress.

Should the United States support Ukraine with arms?

The latter is a partnership between defense contractors to manufacture more supplies for Ukraine in the long-term as the war continues.

Through the Presidential Drawdown Authority, Ukraine was expecting a shipment of armored vehicles that was not scheduled to arrive until the middle of this year, since they are currently being refurbished in Europe.

The Trump administration is meanwhile not likely to cancel the contracts made through the Ukraine Security Assistance Initiative, perhaps choosing to keep the weapons for the American military instead, especially as our own stocks have dwindled over the past few years.

The main criticism from Trump and Vance toward Zelenskyy came from him not being realistic about his own country’s current standing against Russia — seemingly wanting to continue to war instead attempting to reach a peace agreement.

This pause on aid is effectively calling his bluff.

Related:
Watch: Scott Jennings Triggers CNN Panelists When He Exposes Their Attempt to Create a 'Fantasy Land'

If Zelenskyy thinks he can fight the war indefinitely, he’s going to have to last without American money and American weapons, at least as long as the pause remains in effect.

Trump wants to make sure the American taxpayers are not treated as an infinite supply of cash for Zelenskyy in a conflict that Trump — and many others — feels should be resolved, not extended.

In other words, Zelenskyy is learning quickly that the Trump team is serious about not fighting forever wars and wanting to end this conflict.

If he desires to salvage anything of his country in the next few months or few years, Zelenskyy will need to soberly look at reality and seriously try to forge a lasting peace.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , , ,
Share
Ben Zeisloft
Ben Zeisloft is the editor of The Republic Sentinel, a conservative news outlet owned and operated by Christians. He is a former staff reporter for The Daily Wire and has written for The Spectator, Campus Reform, and other conservative news outlets. Ben graduated from the University of Pennsylvania’s Wharton School with concentrations in business economics and marketing.




DC Police Department Finally Agrees to Release Jan 6 Bodycam Video, For an Extortion-Level Price
How Big Did Zelenskyy Mess Up Meeting with Trump? Just Look at What US Warplanes Did After Oval Office Disaster
Watch: GOP Rep. James Comer Confronts 4 Sanctuary City Mayors One by One
Judge in Kohberger Case Realizes What Lawyers on Both Sides Are Keeping from the Public, Puts a Stop to It
Trump's Agriculture Secretary Encourages Americans to Raise Their Own Chickens at Home
See more...

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.

Conversation